PGTI cancels LPGT Eagle Ridge tilt

Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - March 21, 2021 - 10:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – The ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Championship, scheduled to unfold Tuesday at Norman course, has been cancelled due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in the country, particularly in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) placed the said areas back to GCQ (general community quarantine) due to the rising Covid-19 cases the last few weeks, forcing the PGTI to cancel the second of two LPGT events marking the start of the 2021 season.

“In line with the new iATF Resolution, Cavite shall be placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) from March 22 to April 4, 2021. For the safety and protection of our players and employees, the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Championship will be cancelled until further notice,” the PGTI said in a statement.

