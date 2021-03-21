ESPORT
Mineski, WWF partner for online 'Earth Hour' fundraiser
Mineski Philippines and the World Wide Fund for Nature will be teaming up for an online fundraiser this Earth Hour
Released

Mineski, WWF partner for online 'Earth Hour' fundraiser

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - March 21, 2021 - 5:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — This year's Earth Hour will feature something unique as Mineski Philippines teams up with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines in organizing an online fundraising playthrough series featuring Riot Games' League of Legends: Wild Rift.

The week-long fundraising event, set to begin on Monday, aims to raise funds for 100 education modules for Filipino students as online learning continues to be the norm.

“We are excited to cooperate with WWF for Earth Hour. Mineski has always been an advocate of teaching gamers the value of responsible gaming and we have always used our platforms to spread this message. Together with our partner Riot Games, we hope to grow our community of young gamers into smart and socially conscious consumers.” said Mark Navarro, country manager of Mineski Philippines.

“As the video games industry and our gaming communities continue to grow, we believe that we have the ability to create a positive, lasting impact on the ecosystem we live in. Across the globe, our teams are laying the foundation for sustainable benchmarking, best practices, and exploring new policies, and we will share more about our efforts when we can... supporting WWF to #Connect2Earth is one of the many steps we're making.” said Nelson Woon,? Wild Rift, Regional Marketing Manager.

The online fundraising playthrough series will begin at the launch of this year's Earth Hour 2021 activities Monday.

The culminating event on Saturday, March 27, will feature familiar names in the gaming industry such as Yasumeow, Riku, Kaisaya, Vambby, Hypebeks, Fofi, Julia Napz, Yvenne, Angelailaila, Nicknokmanok, BErting and Infinity.

All activities between WWF and Mineski Philippines will be streamed via the Philippine Pro Gaming League Facebook page.

