ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Wilson named MPBL Lakan Season MVP
John Wilson
MPBL

Wilson named MPBL Lakan Season MVP

Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - March 21, 2021 - 4:37pm

SUBIC — Sniper John Wilson of the San Juan Knights was named Most Valuable Player of the Chooks-to-Go MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Lakan Season on Sunday at the closed-door Subic Bay Gym.

The 6-foot-2 Wilson, former star of the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, piled averages of 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists to lead the Knights to the North Division crown and the National Finals against the Davao Occidental Tigers, the South Division titlists.

Wilson, 34, a former pro, holds the MPBL's individual scoring record of 44 points.
Joining Wilson on the Mythical Five are fellow Knight Mike Ayonayon, Tigers' Mark Yee, Jeric Teng of the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors and Jeckster Apinan of the Makati Super Crunch.

Named to the Second Team were Aris Dionisio and Chris Bitoon of the Manila Stars, Pamboy Raymundo of the GenSan Warriors, Gab Banal of the Bacoor Strikers, and Dhon Reverente of the Pasay Voyagers.

The Sportsmaship Award was given to Billy Ray Robles of Davao Occidental while the Defensive Player of the Year went to Yee.

Nueva Ecjia's Bong Cuevas was chosen Team Executive of the Year for raising the status of the Rice Vanguards in the Lakan Season and for playing a vital role for the staging of the MPBL Finals bubble here.

MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes handed out the MVP and Mythical Five trophies in the brief award ceremonies held before Game of the National Finals.

The Cocolife-backed Tigers lead the Go-For-Gold supported Knights, 2-1, and could end the best-of-five series with another victory on Sunday.

BASKETBALL MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Quoting Filipino rapper Loonie's song Kalmado Part 1, Sotto seemed to have a message for his doubters.
Sports
fbfb
Athletes urged to share complaints with grievance committee, not on social media
Athletes urged to share complaints with grievance committee, not on social media
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The PSC commissioner and PBA legend was reacting to an already deleted Facebook post by Tokyo-bound Irish Magno ranting about...
Sports
fbfb
Defense key for PBA rookie
By Joaquin Henson | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Barangay Ginebra rookie Brian Enriquez knows that to survive in the PBA, defense has to be a major part of what he can do and it’s high in his priority list of things to work on before the season opens next...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial sees another delay in opener
Marcial sees another delay in opener
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
The PBA is closely monitoring the current spike in new COVID-19 cases in the country which reached a daily record-high of...
Sports
fbfb
Remembering Smokin’ Joe
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Tomorrow marks the 29th death anniversary of iconic sports commentator Joe Cantada. Smokin’ Joe raised the level of professionalism in sportscasting to an art form and continues to touch the lives of everyone...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Mineski, WWF partner for online 'Earth Hour' fundraiser
Mineski, WWF partner for online 'Earth Hour' fundraiser
By Michelle Lojo | 33 minutes ago
The week-long fundraising event, set to begin on Monday, aims to raise funds for 100 education modules for Filipino students...
Sports
fbfb
Yuka Saso ends up at joint 50th in Japan golf tourney
Yuka Saso ends up at joint 50th in Japan golf tourney
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
After barely making the cut with a pair of 72s the first two days, Saso fared even worse as she alternated six bogeys with...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Brave champ Stephen Loman seeks 'memorable' ONE debut
Ex-Brave champ Stephen Loman seeks 'memorable' ONE debut
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
It was recently announced that Loman would be facing an acid test with the division's top contender in John Lineker. They...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron hurt as Hawks beat Lakers; Bucks win six straight
LeBron hurt as Hawks beat Lakers; Bucks win six straight
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
James is out indefinitely after he twisted his ankle in the second quarter when Hawks forward Solomon Hill fell on top of...
Sports
fbfb
Putting is key, says Princess Superal
Putting is key, says Princess Superal
4 hours ago
Princess Superal is working on her putting ahead of her highly anticipated title rematch with Harmie Constantino as the top...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with