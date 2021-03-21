Wilson named MPBL Lakan Season MVP

SUBIC — Sniper John Wilson of the San Juan Knights was named Most Valuable Player of the Chooks-to-Go MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Lakan Season on Sunday at the closed-door Subic Bay Gym.

The 6-foot-2 Wilson, former star of the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, piled averages of 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists to lead the Knights to the North Division crown and the National Finals against the Davao Occidental Tigers, the South Division titlists.

Wilson, 34, a former pro, holds the MPBL's individual scoring record of 44 points.

Joining Wilson on the Mythical Five are fellow Knight Mike Ayonayon, Tigers' Mark Yee, Jeric Teng of the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors and Jeckster Apinan of the Makati Super Crunch.

Named to the Second Team were Aris Dionisio and Chris Bitoon of the Manila Stars, Pamboy Raymundo of the GenSan Warriors, Gab Banal of the Bacoor Strikers, and Dhon Reverente of the Pasay Voyagers.

The Sportsmaship Award was given to Billy Ray Robles of Davao Occidental while the Defensive Player of the Year went to Yee.

Nueva Ecjia's Bong Cuevas was chosen Team Executive of the Year for raising the status of the Rice Vanguards in the Lakan Season and for playing a vital role for the staging of the MPBL Finals bubble here.

MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes handed out the MVP and Mythical Five trophies in the brief award ceremonies held before Game of the National Finals.

The Cocolife-backed Tigers lead the Go-For-Gold supported Knights, 2-1, and could end the best-of-five series with another victory on Sunday.