Ex-Brave champ Stephen Loman seeks 'memorable' ONE debut
Stephen Loman
ONE Championship

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 21, 2021 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Brave Combat Federation bantamweight titlist Stephen Loman is looking to make an immediate impact in his first bout with his new promotion ONE Championship.

It was recently announced that Loman would be facing an acid test with the division's top contender in John Lineker. They are scheduled to lock horns in Loman's first-ever try in the organization come ONE on TNT IV on April 29.

The fighter out of Team Lakay welcomed the news with fire, eager to test his mettle in unknown territory after ruling the division in his former promotion.

"I'm very excited dahil ang makakaharap ko ay si John Lineker at siya ay veterano sa sport na," Loman told Philstar.com.

"Matetest yung skills ko sakanya at yung lahat napagtraining-an ko," he added.

Loman was the longest-reigning champion in Brave CF after, becoming the promotion's inaugural bantamweight titlist and holding the crown for more than three years before he made the jump to ONE Championship.

While it came as a surprise to him that the Singapore promotion would give him the chance to fight one of the best bantamweights in the promotion so soon, Loman is only motivated more to do well.

"Nagulat ako kasi kapapasok ko palang top contenders na yung makakalaban ko at debut ko palang dito na ko mapapasabak sa challenge na ito," said Loman.

"Gusto ko maging memorable yung ONE debut ko," he added.

