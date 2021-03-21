Putting is key, says Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines — Princess Superal is working on her putting ahead of her highly anticipated title rematch with Harmie Constantino as the top two bets prime up for the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship beginning Tuesday, March 23, at the Norman course in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

The 2019 Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit champion flubbed a number of putts in the final round while Constantino came through with clutch strokes, enabling the latter to squeak out a two-stroke victory at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge at Aoki last week.

Meanwhile, the title chase will also be a question of length although the field is expected to gain some yardage on the hardened Norman fairways. Accent will also be on club selection given the strong wind conditions at this stretch of the year.

That should set the stage for another down-to-the-wire finish in the 54-hole championship with the likes of Pauline del Rosario, Daniella Uy and Chanelle Avaricio also coming into the P750,000 event upbeat of their respective chances.

But focus will be on Superal, who dominated the first LPGT bubble tournament at Riviera late last year but fell short in the next two, losing by one to del Rosario at Langer then falling short against Constantino.

“I struggled with my putting that’s why I was not able to get back at Harmie in the stretch,” said Superal. “Hopefully, it clicks this week.”

The first Filipina to win a USGA championship, the US Girls’ Junior in Arizona in 2014, Superal continued to toughen up by playing four rounds the past week. She also keeps her swing in check at the Manila Southwoods’ range while sharpening her short game after the break.

“My game has been pretty good lately but I rather not expect,” she added. “I will just play my game and stay focused.”

The way Constantino, Del Rosario and the rest would, ensuring another furious chase for top honors in the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized event which also features the likes of Chihiro Ikeda, Lucy Landicho, Marvi Monsalve, Sunshine Baraquiel, Gretchen Villacencio, Pamela Mariano and former three-time OOM winner and LPGA Tour campaigner Cyna Rodriguez.