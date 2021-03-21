ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Putting is key, says Princess Superal
Princess Superal

Putting is key, says Princess Superal

(Philstar.com) - March 21, 2021 - 1:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Princess Superal is working on her putting ahead of her highly anticipated title rematch with Harmie Constantino as the top two bets prime up for the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship beginning Tuesday, March 23, at the Norman course in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

The 2019 Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit champion flubbed a number of putts in the final round while Constantino came through with clutch strokes, enabling the latter to squeak out a two-stroke victory at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge at Aoki last week.

Meanwhile, the title chase will also be a question of length although the field is expected to gain some yardage on the hardened Norman fairways. Accent will also be on club selection given the strong wind conditions at this stretch of the year.

That should set the stage for another down-to-the-wire finish in the 54-hole championship with the likes of Pauline del Rosario, Daniella Uy and Chanelle Avaricio also coming into the P750,000 event upbeat of their respective chances.

But focus will be on Superal, who dominated the first LPGT bubble tournament at Riviera late last year but fell short in the next two, losing by one to del Rosario at Langer then falling short against Constantino.

“I struggled with my putting that’s why I was not able to get back at Harmie in the stretch,” said Superal. “Hopefully, it clicks this week.”

The first Filipina to win a USGA championship, the US Girls’ Junior in Arizona in 2014, Superal continued to toughen up by playing four rounds the past week. She also keeps her swing in check at the Manila Southwoods’ range while sharpening her short game after the break.

“My game has been pretty good lately but I rather not expect,” she added. “I will just play my game and stay focused.”

The way Constantino, Del Rosario and the rest would, ensuring another furious chase for top honors in the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized event which also features the likes of Chihiro Ikeda, Lucy Landicho, Marvi Monsalve, Sunshine Baraquiel, Gretchen Villacencio, Pamela Mariano and former three-time OOM winner and LPGA Tour campaigner Cyna Rodriguez.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Quoting Filipino rapper Loonie's song Kalmado Part 1, Sotto seemed to have a message for his doubters.
Sports
fbfb
Marcial sees another delay in opener
Marcial sees another delay in opener
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The PBA is closely monitoring the current spike in new COVID-19 cases in the country which reached a daily record-high of...
Sports
fbfb
Defense key for PBA rookie
By Joaquin Henson | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Barangay Ginebra rookie Brian Enriquez knows that to survive in the PBA, defense has to be a major part of what he can do and it’s high in his priority list of things to work on before the season opens next...
Sports
fbfb
Remembering Smokin’ Joe
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Tomorrow marks the 29th death anniversary of iconic sports commentator Joe Cantada. Smokin’ Joe raised the level of professionalism in sportscasting to an art form and continues to touch the lives of everyone...
Sports
fbfb
Davao Occidental on brink of MPBL Lakan title
Davao Occidental on brink of MPBL Lakan title
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
The Tigers banked on a strong 41-27 start then weathered the Knights’ late-game rally to erect a 2-1 series lead for...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
LeBron hurt as Hawks beat Lakers; Bucks win six straight
LeBron hurt as Hawks beat Lakers; Bucks win six straight
By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
James is out indefinitely after he twisted his ankle in the second quarter when Hawks forward Solomon Hill fell on top of...
Sports
fbfb
Athletes urged to share complaints with grievance committee, not on social media
Athletes urged to share complaints with grievance committee, not on social media
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The PSC commissioner and PBA legend was reacting to an already deleted Facebook post by Tokyo-bound Irish Magno ranting about...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine women's football standouts grateful for overseas stints amid pandemic
Philippine women's football standouts grateful for overseas stints amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Meanwhile, the hiatus continues for their teammates participating in local leagues here in the Philippines as women's football...
Sports
fbfb
Erik Spoelstra speaks out on Asian-American attacks: 'It breaks my heart'
Erik Spoelstra speaks out on Asian-American attacks: 'It breaks my heart'
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Spoelstra, a Filipino-American, is only one of the scores of figures in the sports community who have spoken out against the...
Sports
fbfb
Folayang to seek redemption vs Japanese vet Akiyama in ONE Championship return
Folayang to seek redemption vs Japanese vet Akiyama in ONE Championship return
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Announced on social media on Saturday, the bout will be a chance for Folayang to snap a two-bout slide and for his waning...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with