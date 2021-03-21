Philippine women's football standouts grateful for overseas stints amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, opportunities for Filipino athletes to compete in their respective sports have been increasingly difficult.

Due to stringent health and safety protocols, as well as concerns for their own safety, most sporting leagues have been limited in holding their tournaments.

That is why Philippine women's national football team standouts Jessica Miclat and Eva Madarang are beyond thankful that they have not only been able to continue playing the sport that they love, but also grow their careers as they pursued overseas opportunities in Denmark and Italy, respectively.

The two Filipina booters recently joined Pinay Futbol's #GrowHerGame Filipinas Football Forum at Home Series where they spoke about their respective journeys and how it feels to play amid all that's happening in the world.

"Playing abroad, let alone professionally, is already a huge thing so to be able to continue to play at a high level amidst a pandemic is an amazing and blessed opportunity that I do not take for granted," said Miclat who plays with Denmark squad AaB Kvinde Elitefodbold in the Elitedivisionen.

"I hope to continue to play to my fullest for all those who cannot play at this time," she continued.

Madarang mirrored her Malditas' teammate and embraces the chance to continue improving her game — especially at a time when she didn't think she could.

"Once the pandemic hit hard I didn’t know if I was able to get on a team or even play at all for a while," said Madarang.

"I am truly blessed and thankful I am able to step on the field and do what I love. I know a lot of people aren’t able to continue playing during this pandemic," she added.

Madarang, for her part, plays for Roma Calcio Femminie in Italy's Serie B where they are currently on a five-game win streak.

Meanwhile, the hiatus continues for their teammates participating in local leagues here in the Philippines as women's football has yet to make a comeback.