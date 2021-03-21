Erik Spoelstra speaks out on Asian-American attacks: 'It breaks my heart'

MANILA, Philippines — Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra recently spoke out on the prevalence of attacks on the Asian community with the most recent and deadly attack happening in Georgia earlier this week.

Days after a series of mass shootings in three spas in the city of Atlanta that left eight people dead — six of whom were women of Asian descent — Spoelstra expressed his frustration and anger at the situation.

"I'm Asian-American, I'm proud to be Asian-American and seeing what's happening with another outright form of racism and hatred is really sickening," said a visibly emotional Spoelstra.

"It breaks my heart, it's despicable," he continued.

Spoelstra, a Filipino-American, is only one of the scores of figures in the sports community who have spoken out against the rising numbers of violence targeting Asians in the United States — a problem has been amplified amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I think more people have to be aware of this. It really is irrelevant who you are and what you are, you have to see that this is wrong," Spoelstra said.

"It really is heartbreaking and just shows you where we are. There is hatred abundantly still out there and people feel empowered to attack the Asian community and I just pray in my heart that this can stop," he added.

Spoelstra's former wards in Dwyane Wade and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also spoke out on the issue earlier this week.