Folayang to seek redemption vs Japanese vet Akiyama in ONE Championship return

MANILA, Philippines — Former ONE Lightweight World Champion will be seeking redemption against a fellow mixed martial arts icon in Japan's Yoshihiro Akiyama come April 29 (Manila time) in ONE on TNT IV set in Singapore.

Announced on social media on Saturday, the bout will be a chance for Folayang to snap a two-bout slide and for his waning career to receive a shot in the arm.

The Japanese legend dropped down from welterweight to lightweight to make the showdown with Folayang possible.

Both athletes are looking for consistency in their bouts with the 36-year-old Folayang dropping four of his last five bouts while Akiyama had lost six of his last seven fights before a win in February against Sherif Mohamed.

Folayang's mixed martial arts record now stands at 22-10 while the 45-year-old Akiyama sports a 15-7 (2) slate.

Joining Folayang on the fight card in April is his stablemate Stephen Loman who will be making his ONE debut against John Lineker.

Folayang's rival and fellow former lightweight titlist Shinya Aoki will also be fighting on the card against Sage Northcutt.

In the main event, Aung La N Sang will put his ONE Lightweight World Championship title on the line against Vitaly Bigdash.