Folayang to seek redemption vs Japanese vet Akiyama in ONE Championship return
Eduard Folayang (L) will return to the ONE Circle against Japanese legend Yoshihiro Akiyama in ONE on TNT IV in April
ONE Championship

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 21, 2021 - 9:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Former ONE Lightweight World Champion will be seeking redemption against a fellow mixed martial arts icon in Japan's Yoshihiro Akiyama come April 29 (Manila time) in ONE on TNT IV set in Singapore.

Announced on social media on Saturday, the bout will be a chance for Folayang to snap a two-bout slide and for his waning career to receive a shot in the arm.

Eduard "Landslide" Folayang, Team Lakay's two-time ONE Lightweight world champion, will be back inside the circle on...

Posted by Team Lakay on Saturday, March 20, 2021

The Japanese legend dropped down from welterweight to lightweight to make the showdown with Folayang possible.

Both athletes are looking for consistency in their bouts with the 36-year-old Folayang dropping four of his last five bouts while Akiyama had lost six of his last seven fights before a win in February against Sherif Mohamed.

Folayang's mixed martial arts record now stands at 22-10 while the 45-year-old Akiyama sports a 15-7 (2) slate.

Joining Folayang on the fight card in April is his stablemate Stephen Loman who will be making his ONE debut against John Lineker.

Folayang's rival and fellow former lightweight titlist Shinya Aoki will also be fighting on the card against Sage Northcutt.

In the main event, Aung La N Sang will put his ONE Lightweight World Championship title on the line against Vitaly Bigdash.

