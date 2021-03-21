ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Philippine Southeast Asian Games stint in peril?
Ramon Fernandez
STAR/File

Philippine Southeast Asian Games stint in peril?

Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - March 21, 2021 - 12:00am

Due to alarming COVID-19 situation

MANILA, Philippines — Unless the COVID-19 situation improves in the coming days, weeks or months, there’s a chance that the Philippines may not send a delegation to the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“Personally, that’s really an option,” said SEAG chef-de-mission Ramon Fernandez in yesterday’s The Chasedown sports program on Cignal TV.

In fact, the former basketball superstar thinks there’s a possibility that even the Tokyo Olympics set July 23 to Aug. 8 may once again be called off if the deadly global pandemic is not controlled.

“I think frankly that it’s not yet 100 percent sure if the Tokyo Olympics will push through. Anything is possible and we’ll cross the bridge when we get there and we’ll play it by ear,” said Fernandez, a board member in the Philippine Sports Commission.

There are six Filipinos who have qualified to the Summer Games -- gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam.

Officials are looking at 10 or more Pinoy athletes to make the Tokyo cut, a number that will pale in comparison to the 626 athletes the country wants to field in its title-retention bid in the SEAG.

Making sure that all these athletes for the SEA Games, including their coaches and trainers, are safe or are in the best shape to vie for the gold in Hanoi remains a very difficult task under the current situation. There’s no certainty when the COVID-19 vaccines will be made available for the athletes.

There’s a huge spike in new COVID-19 cases in the country the past few days, and yesterday it reached a record number and alarming level of 7,999.

“In Tokyo, vaccination isn’t required. We don’t know if Vietnam will require all that. But everything is still up in the air,” said Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino asked national athletes including Magno, who posted on Facebook about the delays on the release of her monthly allowance from the PSC, to be more understanding of the situation the government is facing during this pandemic.

“It’s normal for athletes. Of course they’re looking for it (financial assistance),” he told the Power and Play program on One PH.

“We have to understand the government’s side. This is deeper than we think. It’s not just the PSC that is looking for funding in these difficult times,” he added.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Quoting Filipino rapper Loonie's song Kalmado Part 1, Sotto seemed to have a message for his doubters.
Sports
fbfb
Jack Animam dominates anew in another win for unbeaten Shih Hin in Taiwan league
Jack Animam dominates anew in another win for unbeaten Shih Hin in Taiwan league
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
The former UAAP MVP racked up 17 points and 16 rebounds, her 15th double-double of the season, on top of three steals and...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines not ruling out skipping Vietnam SEAG amid pandemic
Philippines not ruling out skipping Vietnam SEAG amid pandemic
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
In fact, the PBA legend thinks there’s still a chance the Olympics set July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan may be called...
Sports
fbfb
Big J making good progress
Big J making good progress
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Basketball icon Robert Jaworski is “making good progress” after catching pneumonia last year.
Sports
fbfb
Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'
Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Now that he has made the successful jump and is flourishing in his career, Meralco Bolts star Chris Newsome has some important...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Marcial sees another delay in opener
Marcial sees another delay in opener
By Olmin Leyba | 57 minutes ago
The PBA is closely monitoring the current spike in new COVID-19 cases in the country which reached a daily record-high of...
Sports
fbfb
Defense key for PBA rookie
By Joaquin Henson | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Barangay Ginebra rookie Brian Enriquez knows that to survive in the PBA, defense has to be a major part of what he can do and it’s high in his priority list of things to work on before the season opens next...
Sports
fbfb
Tigers on brink of MPBL crown
By John Bryan Ulanday | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Davao Occidental frustrated defending champion San Juan with a huge 66-58 Game 3 victory to move closer to the MPBL Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season title yesterday at the Subic Bay Gym.
Sports
fbfb
Remembering Smokin’ Joe
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Tomorrow marks the 29th death anniversary of iconic sports commentator Joe Cantada. Smokin’ Joe raised the level of professionalism in sportscasting to an art form and continues to touch the lives of everyone...
Sports
fbfb
Davao Occidental on brink of MPBL Lakan title
Davao Occidental on brink of MPBL Lakan title
By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
The Tigers banked on a strong 41-27 start then weathered the Knights’ late-game rally to erect a 2-1 series lead for...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with