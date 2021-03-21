ESPORT
Marcial sees another delay in opener
PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial
BusinessWorld/Alvin S. Go

Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - March 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is closely monitoring the current spike in new COVID-19 cases in the country which reached a daily record-high of 7,999 yesterday with great concern as it may derail plans for the Season 46 tipoff on April 18.

“Concerned tayo hindi lang para sa PBA opening but sa buong Pilipinas (It’s a big concern not just for the PBA opening but the entire country),” commissioner Willie Marcial told The STAR.

The pro league has earlier pushed its target Philippine Cup start by a week from its original April 11 schedule due to the prevailing conditions.

But with the alarming rise in cases in the last few days and stricter quarantine protocols looming, the PBA may still not be able to meet its second target date.

“Pwedeng ma-move pa yung season (There’s another possible delay),” said Marcial, who has yet to get clearance from both the IATF and the local government unit hosting the games.

The PBA is looking to hold two conferences this year – the All-Filipino and import-spiced Governors’ Cup.

