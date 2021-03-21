Tigers on brink of MPBL crown

MANILA, Philippines — Davao Occidental frustrated defending champion San Juan with a huge 66-58 Game 3 victory to move closer to the MPBL Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season title yesterday at the Subic Bay Gym.

The Tigers banked on a strong 41-27 start then weathered the Knights’ late-game rally to erect a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five national finals rematch.

Billy Ray Robles led Davao Occidental’s balanced attack with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four blocks while Ken Mocon (11) and Bonbon Custodio (10) contributed enough for the South Division champion.

Ex-pros Mark Yee and Jerwin Gaco with Yvan Ludovice and Emman Calo also came up big for Davao, which stunned San Juan in Game 1 with a 77-75 overtime victory.

“Sabi ni coach (Don Dulay), mag-focus lang kami lagi at wag susuko kasi nandito na kami. Iyon lang ang ginawa namin,” said Robles as Davao nearly wasted a comfortable 56-45 cushion in the final canto.

Mike Ayonayon (16) and John Wilson (12) led San Juan in the offensive end.