Davao Occidental on brink of MPBL Lakan title
Billy Ray Robles
MPBL

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 5:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Davao Occidental frustrated defending champion San Juan with a huge 66-58 Game Three victory to move closer from the MPBL-Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season title Saturday at the Subic Bay Gym.

The Tigers banked on a strong 41-27 start then weathered the Knights’ late-game rally to erect a 2-1 series lead for a potential sweet revenge in their best-of-five national finals rematch.

Billy Ray Robles led Davao Occidental’s balanced attack with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four blocks while Ken Mocon (11) and Bonbon Custodio (10) contributed enough for the South Division champion.

Ex-pros Mark Yee (7) and Jerwin Gaco (7) with Yvan Ludovice (6) and Emman Calo (6) also came up big for Davao, which stunned its rival San Juan in Game One with a 77-75 overtime victory.

“Sabi ni coach (Don Dulay), magfocus lang kami lagi at wag susuko kasi nandito na kami. Iyon lang ang ginawa namin,” said Robles as Davao nearly wasted a comfortable 56-45 cushion in the final canto.

Mike Ayonayon (16) and John Wilson (12) once again proved as the only bright spots for the Knights, who were limited to just five points in the last seven minutes after striking within 53-56.

Buoyed by a tough 65-70 Game 2 loss, Davao Occidental put the North Division titlist for good with a quick 6-0 blitz capped by Mocon’s 3 for a 62-53 upperhand heading home.

Davao Occidental shoots for a potential closeout Game Four win at 4 p.m. Sunday to complete its vengeance big against tormentor San Juan, which escaped with a 3-2 series win last season.

Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Quoting Filipino rapper Loonie's song Kalmado Part 1, Sotto seemed to have a message for his doubters.
Sports
fbfb
Big J making good progress
Big J making good progress
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Basketball icon Robert Jaworski is “making good progress” after catching pneumonia last year.
Sports
fbfb
Jazz back in tune, Magic down Nets despite Irving's 43 points
Jazz back in tune, Magic down Nets despite Irving's 43 points
6 hours ago
The Jazz, stung by a 131-122 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday, bounced back by the skin of their teeth as Raptors...
Sports
fbfb
Jaworski dealing with symptoms from &lsquo;non-threatening blood abnormality,&rsquo; says kin
Jaworski dealing with symptoms from ‘non-threatening blood abnormality,’ says kin
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a statement released by the family Friday, Jaworski's family revealed the 75-year-old's condition after battling pneumonia...
Sports
fbfb
Murray takes over late as Nuggets win in OT; McCollum scores 32 in Portland return
Murray takes over late as Nuggets win in OT; McCollum scores 32 in Portland return
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After hitting a side-step 3-pointer to force overtime, Murray took over in the extra period and scored seven out of the Nuggets'...
Sports
fbfb
ArkAngel, BREN Esports fall in regional finals of Valorant Masters Stage 1
ArkAngel, BREN Esports fall in regional finals of Valorant Masters Stage 1
By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Though the Philippine representatives failed to bag the crown in Stage 1, Valorant Challengers Philippines will be back for...
Sports
fbfb
These &lsquo;memorabilia godfathers&rsquo; made owning an authentic piece of sports history easier
Exclusive
These ‘memorabilia godfathers’ made owning an authentic piece of sports history easier
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Enter the hobby of collecting sports memorabilia — a unique way of getting one-of-a-kind sports goodies that are not...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines not ruling out skipping Vietnam SEAG amid pandemic
Philippines not ruling out skipping Vietnam SEAG amid pandemic
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
In fact, the PBA legend thinks there’s still a chance the Olympics set July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan may be called...
Sports
fbfb
Jack Animam dominates anew in another win for unbeaten Shih Hin in Taiwan league
Jack Animam dominates anew in another win for unbeaten Shih Hin in Taiwan league
By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
The former UAAP MVP racked up 17 points and 16 rebounds, her 15th double-double of the season, on top of three steals and...
Sports
fbfb
Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'
Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Now that he has made the successful jump and is flourishing in his career, Meralco Bolts star Chris Newsome has some important...
Sports
fbfb
