ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
Kai Sotto during the NBA Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago.

Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 2:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine basketball prospect Kai Sotto has posted his first update on social media since parting ways with the NBA G League.

Quoting Filipino rapper Loonie's song Kalmado Part 1, Sotto seemed to have a message for his doubters.

"Kasi mas matagal kang darating sa paroroonan mo kung babatuhin mo lahat ng aso na kakahol sayo," wrote Sotto on his caption.

Sotto's post featured a series of highlights of himself, including a one-handed jam in slow motion and snaps of him punishing the rim.

The 18-year-old has yet to announce his next steps in his journey toward being the first Filipino in the NBA.

Sotto exited the G League program in late February after reaching a "mutual decision" with Team Ignite.

The 18-year-old was unable to play a single game with his team in the G League bubble after leaving the US to play for Gilas Pilipinas in Doha, Qatar, which ended up cancelled.

Sotto's camp has been mum on the player's next plans.

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Big J making good progress
Big J making good progress
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Basketball icon Robert Jaworski is “making good progress” after catching pneumonia last year.
Sports
fbfb
Jaworski dealing with symptoms from &lsquo;non-threatening blood abnormality,&rsquo; says kin
Jaworski dealing with symptoms from ‘non-threatening blood abnormality,’ says kin
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a statement released by the family Friday, Jaworski's family revealed the 75-year-old's condition after battling pneumonia...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Quoting Filipino rapper Loonie's song Kalmado Part 1, Sotto seemed to have a message for his doubters.
Sports
fbfb
Jazz back in tune, Magic down Nets despite Irving's 43 points
Jazz back in tune, Magic down Nets despite Irving's 43 points
3 hours ago
The Jazz, stung by a 131-122 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday, bounced back by the skin of their teeth as Raptors...
Sports
fbfb
Wizards help Lakers narrow gap with Jazz
March 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Bradley Beal scored 43 points and Russell Westbrook produced a 35-point triple-double as the Washington Wizards knocked off the NBA-leading Utah Jazz 131-122 on Thursday.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Murray takes over late as Nuggets win in OT; McCollum scores 32 in Portland return
Murray takes over late as Nuggets win in OT; McCollum scores 32 in Portland return
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After hitting a side-step 3-pointer to force overtime, Murray took over in the extra period and scored seven out of the Nuggets'...
Sports
fbfb
Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'
Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Now that he has made the successful jump and is flourishing in his career, Meralco Bolts star Chris Newsome has some important...
Sports
fbfb
Jenelyn Olsim impresses in ONE debut after submission of Brazilian foe
Jenelyn Olsim impresses in ONE debut after submission of Brazilian foe
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In the pre-recorded event in Singapore broadcasted on Friday, Olsim tapped out the #5-ranked strawweight Mazar with a power...
Sports
fbfb
Brickman, Gray prized recruits for PBA 3x3
Brickman, Gray prized recruits for PBA 3x3
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Fancied Fil-Ams Jason Brickman and Jeremiah Gray will get to bring their acts to the PBA this season via the pro league’s...
Sports
fbfb
Petecio, Paalam gain Olympic spots
Petecio, Paalam gain Olympic spots
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippines will have four boxers who will try to end the long search for the elusive Olympic gold after Nesthy Petecio...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with