Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine basketball prospect Kai Sotto has posted his first update on social media since parting ways with the NBA G League.

Quoting Filipino rapper Loonie's song Kalmado Part 1, Sotto seemed to have a message for his doubters.

"Kasi mas matagal kang darating sa paroroonan mo kung babatuhin mo lahat ng aso na kakahol sayo," wrote Sotto on his caption.

Sotto's post featured a series of highlights of himself, including a one-handed jam in slow motion and snaps of him punishing the rim.

The 18-year-old has yet to announce his next steps in his journey toward being the first Filipino in the NBA.

Sotto exited the G League program in late February after reaching a "mutual decision" with Team Ignite.

The 18-year-old was unable to play a single game with his team in the G League bubble after leaving the US to play for Gilas Pilipinas in Doha, Qatar, which ended up cancelled.

Sotto's camp has been mum on the player's next plans.