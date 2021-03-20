Murray takes over late as Nuggets win in OT; McCollum scores 32 in Portland return

MANILA, Philippines — Jamal Murray came out clutch for Denver as the Nuggets nabbed an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, 131-127, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After hitting a side-step 3-pointer to force overtime, Murray took over in the extra period and scored seven out of the Nuggets' 15 points to frustrate the Bulls, who were in control for most of the game.

The Bulls were up by as much as 15 points and held a double-digit advantage as late as the fourth quarter.

But Murray's heroics would negate the Bulls' efforts when he scored 15 markers in the fourth salvo alone.

The point guard and star big man Nikola Jokic finished the game with identical 34-point performances.

The Bulls, who only had 10 players available for the game, were paced by Zach LaVine, who tallied 32 points.

Meanwhile, CJ McCollum announced his return from injury with a 32-point performance to help the Trail Blazers emerge victorious over the Dallas Mavericks, 125-119.

McCollum played his first game since January 16 (January 17 in Manila) and didn't show rust in the win.

Damian Lillard, for his part, had 31 points.

The Blazers had to fight back from an eight-point deficit in the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere, Keldon Johnson tallied the first 20-20 performance for the Spurs since Tim Duncan and led San Antonio to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 116-110.

Johnson had 23 points and 21 rebounds.

The Sacramento Kings, for their part, topped the Boston Celtics, 107-96.

The Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns also registered wins against their respective opponents.