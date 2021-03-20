ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Murray takes over late as Nuggets win in OT; McCollum scores 32 in Portland return
Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls on March 19, 2021 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
BART YOUNG / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Murray takes over late as Nuggets win in OT; McCollum scores 32 in Portland return

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 1:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jamal Murray came out clutch for Denver as the Nuggets nabbed an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, 131-127, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After hitting a side-step 3-pointer to force overtime, Murray took over in the extra period and scored seven out of the Nuggets' 15 points to frustrate the Bulls, who were in control for most of the game.

The Bulls were up by as much as 15 points and held a double-digit advantage as late as the fourth quarter.

But Murray's heroics would negate the Bulls' efforts when he scored 15 markers in the fourth salvo alone.

The point guard and star big man Nikola Jokic finished the game with identical 34-point performances.

The Bulls, who only had 10 players available for the game, were paced by Zach LaVine, who tallied 32 points.

Meanwhile, CJ McCollum announced his return from injury with a 32-point performance to help the Trail Blazers emerge victorious over the Dallas Mavericks, 125-119.

McCollum played his first game since January 16 (January 17 in Manila) and didn't show rust in the win.

Damian Lillard, for his part, had 31 points.

The Blazers had to fight back from an eight-point deficit in the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere, Keldon Johnson tallied the first 20-20 performance for the Spurs since Tim Duncan and led San Antonio to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 116-110.

Johnson had 23 points and 21 rebounds.

The Sacramento Kings, for their part, topped the Boston Celtics, 107-96.

The Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns also registered wins against their respective opponents.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Big J making good progress
Big J making good progress
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Basketball icon Robert Jaworski is “making good progress” after catching pneumonia last year.
Sports
fbfb
Jenelyn Olsim impresses in ONE debut after submission of Brazilian foe
Jenelyn Olsim impresses in ONE debut after submission of Brazilian foe
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In the pre-recorded event in Singapore broadcasted on Friday, Olsim tapped out the #5-ranked strawweight Mazar with a power...
Sports
fbfb
Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'
Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Now that he has made the successful jump and is flourishing in his career, Meralco Bolts star Chris Newsome has some important...
Sports
fbfb
Brickman, Gray prized recruits for PBA 3x3
Brickman, Gray prized recruits for PBA 3x3
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Fancied Fil-Ams Jason Brickman and Jeremiah Gray will get to bring their acts to the PBA this season via the pro league’s...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Quoting Filipino rapper Loonie's song Kalmado Part 1, Sotto seemed to have a message for his doubters.
Sports
fbfb
Jazz back in tune, Magic down Nets despite Irving's 43 points
Jazz back in tune, Magic down Nets despite Irving's 43 points
3 hours ago
The Jazz, stung by a 131-122 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday, bounced back by the skin of their teeth as Raptors...
Sports
fbfb
Petecio, Paalam gain Olympic spots
Petecio, Paalam gain Olympic spots
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippines will have four boxers who will try to end the long search for the elusive Olympic gold after Nesthy Petecio...
Sports
fbfb
Bambol recipient of PSA Prexy Award
Bambol recipient of PSA Prexy Award
15 hours ago
The man who bravely led Philippine sports during its darkest hour is among those to be honored by the Philippine Sportswriters...
Sports
fbfb
ABAP responsive to athletes&rsquo; woes
ABAP responsive to athletes’ woes
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines was never remiss in providing the needs of the national boxers, including...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with