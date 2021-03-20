Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'

MANILA, Philippines — The transition from collegiate basketball to professional hoops will always be a challenging endeavor.

Now that he has made the successful jump and is flourishing in his career, Meralco Bolts star Chris Newsome has some important advice for the newest batch of hoopers.

Crowned rookie of the year when he was drafted in the 2015-16 PBA season, Newsome made sure to remind the fresh batch of talent to not only focus on what they're doing on the court, but off the court as well.

"Practice being professionals," Newsome said.

"Whether on or off the court, it's not so much the game, but more about the approach to the game. Professionalism in everything you do is very important when striving to reach that next level," he continued.

Newsome was drafted fourth overall in the 2015 PBA draft by the Meralco Bolts and has made a name for hmself since.

A reliable offensive force for his team, rookies will surely reap the benefits of listening to a seasoned player like Newsome.

"We spend countless hours practicing our skills, we can also take the time to practice being professional," he concluded.

The latest batch of rookies are bannered by top pick Joshua Munzon who will be suiting up for the Terrafirma Dyip and former DLSU swingman Jamie Malonzo who was drafted by the NorthPort Batang Pier.