Jenelyn Olsim impresses in ONE debut after submission of Brazilian foe

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim made herself a spectacular debut in ONE Championship's main roster in ONE: Fists of Fury III after a submission win over Brazil's Maira Mazar.

In the pre-recorded event in Singapore broadcasted on Friday, Olsim tapped out the #5-ranked strawweight Mazar with a power guillotine in the third round to open her main roster career with the victory.

The Filipina had the upper hand on Mazar after the first two rounds so the Brazilian came out more aggressive in the final salvo.

Olsim met her foe in the middle until Mazar forced her to the fence. When the Brazilian looked for a takedown, Olsim was able to counter and lock up the power guillotine.

It didn't take long after that for the Brazilian to raise the white flag and tap out with 41 ticks left in the final frame.

Olsim is a product of the ONE Warrior Series and a Philippine National Muay Thai Champion.

In the main event of Fists of Fury III, Regian Eersel successfuly defended his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World title after taking a unanimous decision win over Italy's Mustapha Haida.

In the co-main event, American Janet Todd also took a unanimous decision win over Australia's Alma Juniku.