ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Lakay's Jenelyn Olsimâ€™s ONE debut to be shown tonight
Jenelyn Olsim
ONE Championship

Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim’s ONE debut to be shown tonight

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 1:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – Mixed martial arts fans will witness Team Lakay's latest ward in Jenelyn Olsim as she makes her ONE Championship main roster debut in ONE: Fists of Fury III.

Scheduled for broadcast later tonight, March 19, the previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium will see Olsim face off with Brazil's Maira Mazar.

A product of ONE Warrior Series, Olsim wants to make a good first impression and boost her standing in the women's strawweight rankings.

"It's my first time on the big stage, and I feel both excited and nervous," said Olsim.

"Getting a belt isn't on my mind right now, but definitely something I want in the future. For now, I just want to be the best I can be," she continued.

Olsim's debut against a ranked contender will be a crucial point for her to immediately join the conversation for the title.

Training with former and current ONE Championship World Champions in Team Lakay, Olsim deems herself lucky and hopes to reach the same level as her stablemates.

"I’m very fortunate to be working with a team that will help me perform at my best on that big stage. I’ve learned a lot from everyone, not just in sharpening my technique, but also the kind of work ethic required to make it to the top. There’s a level of professionalism in training with Team Lakay, and a champion’s mindset," Olsim said.

"I’ve seen how iron sharpens iron, and how we can work together to improve our skills. It’s a privilege for me to train under my very experienced brothers and learn from them. They’ve reached the top already, so there’s a lot I can learn," she added.

ONE: Fists of Fury III will air tonight on One Sports and One Sports+ at 8:30 p.m. with the headline bout featuring a showdown between ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel and hard-hitting #2-ranked contender Mustapha Haida.

While ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet “JT” Todd begins her quest for a second belt by taking on the #4-ranked Alma Juniku in Muay Thai in the co-main event.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jordan Clarkson finds fan in Dwyane Wade
Jordan Clarkson finds fan in Dwyane Wade
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
A reliable scorer on the league's best team thus far, Clarkson is undoubtedly one of the primary reasons why Utah has come...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Natalie Uy &lsquo;speechless, scared&rsquo; amid Asian hate crime in US
Fil-Am Natalie Uy ‘speechless, scared’ amid Asian hate crime in US
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Uy, a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and a hopeful for the Tokyo Olympics, spoke out about the shootings in the city...
Sports
fbfb
Terrafirma ‘project’ looking to make most of opportunity
By Olmin Leyba | March 19, 2021 - 12:00am
James Laput, Terrafirma’s eighth selection in the last PBA draft, relishes the opportunity to earn his stripes as a dependable big man for the Dyip.
Sports
fbfb
Kai begs off from bubble
Kai begs off from bubble
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto isn’t joining the Gilas bubble at Inspire in Calamba to focus on training and development in the US but it’s...
Sports
fbfb
Seven Fil-Ams seeing action in US NCAA March Madness
Seven Fil-Ams seeing action in US NCAA March Madness
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Known as "March Madness", teams will participate in a single-elimination tournament featuring 68 teams in the men's division,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Rookie Edwards drops 42 vs Suns; Blazers sweep Pelicans
Rookie Edwards drops 42 vs Suns; Blazers sweep Pelicans
By Luisa Morales | 13 minutes ago
The tandem of rookie Anthony Edwards and big man Karl-Anthony Towns both topped 40 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves...
Sports
fbfb
Harmie eyes back-to-back at LPGT Eagle Ridge
Harmie eyes back-to-back at LPGT Eagle Ridge
1 hour ago
Harmie Constantino expects three days of exacting challenge not only from a compact field she humbled the first time out but...
Sports
fbfb
Valorant, WildRift tiffs banner packed weekend for Philippine esports teams
Valorant, WildRift tiffs banner packed weekend for Philippine esports teams
By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Both Valorant Masters and Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines: Preseason will be streamed via Philippine Pro Gaming League...
Sports
fbfb
Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards past Jazz; Knicks edge Magic
Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards past Jazz; Knicks edge Magic
1 hour ago
Bradley Beal scored 43 points and Russell Westbrook produced a 35-point triple-double as the Washington Wizards knocked off...
Sports
fbfb
Jason Brickman headed to PBA 3x3 with Meralco
Jason Brickman headed to PBA 3x3 with Meralco
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Brickman along with fellow top prospects Jeremiah Gray and Brandon Rosser were not able to join the recently concluded draft...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with