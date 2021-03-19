Lakay's Jenelyn Olsimâ€™s ONE debut to be shown tonight

MANILA, Philippines – Mixed martial arts fans will witness Team Lakay's latest ward in Jenelyn Olsim as she makes her ONE Championship main roster debut in ONE: Fists of Fury III.

Scheduled for broadcast later tonight, March 19, the previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium will see Olsim face off with Brazil's Maira Mazar.

A product of ONE Warrior Series, Olsim wants to make a good first impression and boost her standing in the women's strawweight rankings.

"It's my first time on the big stage, and I feel both excited and nervous," said Olsim.

"Getting a belt isn't on my mind right now, but definitely something I want in the future. For now, I just want to be the best I can be," she continued.

Olsim's debut against a ranked contender will be a crucial point for her to immediately join the conversation for the title.

Training with former and current ONE Championship World Champions in Team Lakay, Olsim deems herself lucky and hopes to reach the same level as her stablemates.

"I’m very fortunate to be working with a team that will help me perform at my best on that big stage. I’ve learned a lot from everyone, not just in sharpening my technique, but also the kind of work ethic required to make it to the top. There’s a level of professionalism in training with Team Lakay, and a champion’s mindset," Olsim said.

"I’ve seen how iron sharpens iron, and how we can work together to improve our skills. It’s a privilege for me to train under my very experienced brothers and learn from them. They’ve reached the top already, so there’s a lot I can learn," she added.

ONE: Fists of Fury III will air tonight on One Sports and One Sports+ at 8:30 p.m. with the headline bout featuring a showdown between ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel and hard-hitting #2-ranked contender Mustapha Haida.

While ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet “JT” Todd begins her quest for a second belt by taking on the #4-ranked Alma Juniku in Muay Thai in the co-main event.