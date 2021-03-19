Valorant, WildRift tiffs banner packed weekend for Philippine esports teams

MANILA, Philippines — Riot Games' Valorant and League of Legends: Wildrift are taking center stage this weekend as Riot Games continues to grow in popularity in the Philippine esports scene.

First up on Friday is the Valorant Masters, with Stage 1 of the Regional Finals of Valorant Champions Tour set to tip off.

Philippine teams Bren Esports and Ark Angel will clash with the best of Southeast Asia for the chance to qualify for Valorant Champions — the meeting of the best of the best that will take place in Iceland later this year.

Bren Esports will go up against Indonesia's Boom Esports while ArkAngel will take on the Taiwan's KPC.

A slight adjustment to the teams was seen as it was announced that Singapore's TMG Gaming was unable to complete their roster and their slot was awarded to country's first runner-up Team SMG.

Also happening this weekend is Riot Games' Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Preseason.

The preseason will showcase the greatness and skill of Wild Rift players and teams across the country.

The eight squads showcasing the skills this coming weekend are Bren Esports, Execration, Liyab Esports, Nexplay Esports, RRQ, SMART Omega, Sunsparks and Team Secret.

Both Valorant Masters and Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines: Preseason will be streamed via Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) Facebook page.