Jason Brickman headed to PBA 3x3 with Meralco

MANILA, Philippines — After being deemed ineligible in the PBA draft, Fil-Am prospect Jason Brickman still gets to play in the league.

This after the Meralco Bolts tapped the former Mighty Sports product to play for its 3x3 team. Team manager Paolo Trillo confirmed the news on Friday.

Jason Brickman will play for Meralco in the PBA 3x3 Season ? Team manager Paolo Trillo confirms: “We’re looking forward to seeing his brand of basketball up close. He’s a veteran playmaker who's proven himself internationally & we’re excited to have him on board.” #ChargeForward pic.twitter.com/d51KNElKKz — Meralco Bolts (@MeralcoBolts) March 19, 2021

"We're looking forward to seeing his brand of basketball up close," said Trillo.

"He's a veteran playmaker who's proven himself internationally and we're excited to have him on board," he added.

Brickman along with fellow top prospects Jeremiah Gray and Brandon Rosser were not able to join the recently concluded draft after failing to submit the necessary papers to join.

The three players were all expected to be picked early in the draft if they were available.

But Brickman will still get to strut his stuff in Asia's oldest professional basketball league with the Meralco 3x3 team.