Eumir Marcial rallies behind Irish Magno amid allowance delays

MANILA, Philippines — Eumir Marcial echoed the concerns of fellow Tokyo Olympics qualifier Irish Magno amid delayed allowances from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Taking to social media on Thursday, Marcial expressed his support behind his teammate Magno, who revealed earlier this week that her family has been in dire condition financially due to the delayed allowances.

Sharing an article where the PSC countered Magno's concerns, the fighter lamented the negative effects of speaking out as an athlete on issues that demand accountability from the higher ups in sports, and alleged that Magno was forced to delete her earlier statements.

"Kapag nag salita, kame [sic] magiging masama ang labas. Nag delete ng post si Irish Magno dahil pina-delete. Ngayon magiging masama ako dahil nagsalita ako at hindi nag reach out," wrote Marcial on a lengthy Facebook post.

"Last year palang nag reach out na ako at nagtanong kayo kung ano ang kaylangan [sic] ko dito at sinabi ko naman lahat ng kaylangan [sic] ko dito pero hanggang ngayon walang nangyari. Nawalan pa kame [sic] ng allowance," he continued.

The Zamboanga native spoke his mind about how the current situation with their allowances do nothing to help their morale and focus with the Summer Games approaching -- this was the same sentiment expressed by Magno who said that it was hard to keep her mind on preparing for the Olympics amid the delays.

"Nakaka low morale minsan dahil kame [sic] ginagawa namin lahat para makuha ang gintong medalya pero kulang ang suporta na natatanggap namin," he said.

"Naintindihan namin dahil sa pandemic ngayon pero sana wag niyo naman kame [sic] kalimutan at pabayaan mga Atleta," he continued.

Marcial then proceeded to express his thanks to he and Magno's National Sports Association (NSA) in the Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP), as well as his benefactors Sen. Manny Pacquiao and MP Promotions head honcho Sean Gibbons for helping with their financial needs.

"Sobra akong nag papasalamat sa ABAP coaches ko dahil wala man sila dito patuloy nila akong binabantayan at higit sa lahat kay Senator Manny Pacquiao at Mr Sean Gibbons bagamat hindi nila ito obligasyon ginagawa nila lahat para matulungan akong makuha ang gintong medalya sa Olympics," he said.

PSC: Allowance 'being processed'

The PSC released an advisory on Thursday to seemingly quell any concerns brought about the allowance delay.

Per their advisory, the allowance of athletes and local coaches of Olympic-boound sports for the month of January have already been released.

Meanwhile, the allowance for February is reportedly "being processed".

The sports body also reminded that national teams receiving their allowances is subject to submission of necessary documents from their respective NSAs.