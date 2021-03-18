ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Wilson takes charge as San Juan evens MPBL finals vs Davao Occidental
Ex-pro John Wilson led the way with 17 points, three boards and two steals as the Knights avenged their massive collapse in the opener to equalize at 1-1 in their best-of-five championship rematch. 
MPBL

Wilson takes charge as San Juan evens MPBL finals vs Davao Occidental

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion San Juan got back on rival Davao Occidental, 70-65, to even their MPBL-Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season national finals series Thursday at the Subic Bay Gym. 

Ex-pro John Wilson led the way with 17 points, three boards and two steals as the Knights avenged their massive collapse in the opener to equalize at 1-1 in their best-of-five championship rematch. 

Mike Ayonayon backstopped him with 15 markers, nine assists, two steals and two blocks to follow up on his 27-point eruption in Game One, where San Juan folded in overtime after leading by as many as 11 in the regulation. 

The Knights would not be denied this time with veteran Larry Rodriguez also throwing in help including the crucial jumper to extend a 66-60 lead and a big block on Mark Yee in the waning seconds. 

“Pinapaalalahan lang kami ng coaches namin kasi nag-collapse talaga kami sa endgame noong Game One. Buti naman, maayos yung adjustments namin ngayon,” said Ayonayon as the Knights stumbled to a 75-77 Game One defeat.

Emman Calo had a breakout game of 26 points, five rebounds and four steals that went for naught as Davao missed out on a chance to erect a commanding 2-0 lead.

Billy Ray Robles contributed 11, Yee chipped in a 13-10 double-double but fellow veteran Bonbon Custodio bled for just two markers for the Tigers eyeing vengeance after losing the title in five games last season.

San Juan and Davao Occidental break locks Saturday at 3 p.m. in the pivotal Game Three for a shot to move a step away from the championship of Lakan Season that has been delayed a year due to the pandemic.

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am Natalie Uy &lsquo;speechless, scared&rsquo; amid Asian hate crime in US
Fil-Am Natalie Uy ‘speechless, scared’ amid Asian hate crime in US
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Uy, a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and a hopeful for the Tokyo Olympics, spoke out about the shootings in the city...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson finds fan in Dwyane Wade
Jordan Clarkson finds fan in Dwyane Wade
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
A reliable scorer on the league's best team thus far, Clarkson is undoubtedly one of the primary reasons why Utah has come...
Sports
fbfb
Gino Jumao-as goes back on the road to his basketball dreams
Gino Jumao-as goes back on the road to his basketball dreams
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Gino came to Manila from Zamboanga to play for the San Sebastian Staglets and then the UE Red Warriors in college. He went...
Sports
fbfb
Doncic drops 42 as Mavs down Clippers; Grizzlies beat Heat
Doncic drops 42 as Mavs down Clippers; Grizzlies beat Heat
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Two days after their loss on Monday, the Mavs bounced back behind a 42-point performance by Luka Doncic.
Sports
fbfb
Chooks to field revamped squad in FIBA 3x3 tiff in Qatar
Chooks to field revamped squad in FIBA 3x3 tiff in Qatar
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo will coach the squad that has tapped Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Zachy Huang...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso tests mettle in Japan's T-Point X Eneos golf tiff
Saso tests mettle in Japan's T-Point X Eneos golf tiff
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Yuka Saso hopes to continue her recent gains in the world ranking as she seeks a strong finish in the ¥100,000,000 T-Point...
Sports
fbfb
PCAP: Camarines edges Negros
PCAP: Camarines edges Negros
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The Camarines Soaring Eagles pulled the rug from fellow Southern division power Negros Kingsmen, 11.5-9.5, in the All-Filipino...
Sports
fbfb
Korea's Im ready for successful defense at The Honda Classic
Korea's Im ready for successful defense at The Honda Classic
9 hours ago
Korea’s Sungjae Im enjoys the carnage that comes with the PGA Tour’s annual Florida Swing. Even with treacherous...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks rally to beat Sixers; Harden propels Nets
Bucks rally to beat Sixers; Harden propels Nets
9 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime to power the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-105 victory over Philadelphia...
Sports
fbfb
Team Lakay's Danny Kingad recalls COVID-19 experience
Team Lakay's Danny Kingad recalls COVID-19 experience
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Though he was asymptomatic, the MMA fighter focused on boosting his immune system, as well as keeping his body fit.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with