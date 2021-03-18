Wilson takes charge as San Juan evens MPBL finals vs Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion San Juan got back on rival Davao Occidental, 70-65, to even their MPBL-Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season national finals series Thursday at the Subic Bay Gym.

Ex-pro John Wilson led the way with 17 points, three boards and two steals as the Knights avenged their massive collapse in the opener to equalize at 1-1 in their best-of-five championship rematch.

Mike Ayonayon backstopped him with 15 markers, nine assists, two steals and two blocks to follow up on his 27-point eruption in Game One, where San Juan folded in overtime after leading by as many as 11 in the regulation.

The Knights would not be denied this time with veteran Larry Rodriguez also throwing in help including the crucial jumper to extend a 66-60 lead and a big block on Mark Yee in the waning seconds.

“Pinapaalalahan lang kami ng coaches namin kasi nag-collapse talaga kami sa endgame noong Game One. Buti naman, maayos yung adjustments namin ngayon,” said Ayonayon as the Knights stumbled to a 75-77 Game One defeat.

Emman Calo had a breakout game of 26 points, five rebounds and four steals that went for naught as Davao missed out on a chance to erect a commanding 2-0 lead.

Billy Ray Robles contributed 11, Yee chipped in a 13-10 double-double but fellow veteran Bonbon Custodio bled for just two markers for the Tigers eyeing vengeance after losing the title in five games last season.

San Juan and Davao Occidental break locks Saturday at 3 p.m. in the pivotal Game Three for a shot to move a step away from the championship of Lakan Season that has been delayed a year due to the pandemic.