ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Jordan Clarkson finds fan in Dwyane Wade
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz dribbles during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TIM NWACHUKWU / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jordan Clarkson finds fan in Dwyane Wade

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 3:58pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz has found an admirer in no less than Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

A reliable scorer on the league's best team thus far, Clarkson is undoubtedly one of the primary reasons why Utah has come so far.

Wade knows exactly how big of an impact Clarkson has been making — enough for the three-time NBA champion to want to imitate the guard if he were to return to the NBA.

"If I could come back again in the NBA, I want to be Jordan Clarkson," Wade stated on the American Express Halftime Report on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

"I want to be Jordan Clarkson, come off the bench, shoot it anytime I want, ultra green light, dress fly as hell," he continued.

The 28-year-old is the current frontrunner for this season's Sixth Man of the Year Award, averaging 18 points, 2.2 assists, and 3.9 assists — all coming off the bench.

Heading toward one of the best years of his career, it's no wonder a future Hall of Famer in Wade has taken notice.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Heat deal Leonard to Thunder after anti-Semitic slur
Heat deal Leonard to Thunder after anti-Semitic slur
6 hours ago
Meyers Leonard, the Miami Heat big man fined and suspended by the NBA for uttering an anti-Semitic slur, was traded to the...
Sports
fbfb
Gino Jumao-as goes back on the road to his basketball dreams
Gino Jumao-as goes back on the road to his basketball dreams
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Gino came to Manila from Zamboanga to play for the San Sebastian Staglets and then the UE Red Warriors in college. He went...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Natalie Uy &lsquo;speechless, scared&rsquo; amid Asian hate crime in US
Fil-Am Natalie Uy ‘speechless, scared’ amid Asian hate crime in US
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Uy, a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and a hopeful for the Tokyo Olympics, spoke out about the shootings in the city...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson finds fan in Dwyane Wade
Jordan Clarkson finds fan in Dwyane Wade
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
A reliable scorer on the league's best team thus far, Clarkson is undoubtedly one of the primary reasons why Utah has come...
Sports
fbfb
Going pro: PVL to hold rookie draft, impose salary caps in 2022
Going pro: PVL to hold rookie draft, impose salary caps in 2022
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The teams will still be able to directly recruit players for the upcoming season in the Calamba bubble, but will move to the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso tests mettle in Japan's T-Point X Eneos golf tiff
Saso tests mettle in Japan's T-Point X Eneos golf tiff
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso hopes to continue her recent gains in the world ranking as she seeks a strong finish in the ¥100,000,000 T-Point...
Sports
fbfb
PCAP: Camarines edges Negros
PCAP: Camarines edges Negros
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The Camarines Soaring Eagles pulled the rug from fellow Southern division power Negros Kingsmen, 11.5-9.5, in the All-Filipino...
Sports
fbfb
Doncic drops 42 as Mavs down Clippers; Grizzlies beat Heat
Doncic drops 42 as Mavs down Clippers; Grizzlies beat Heat
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Two days after their loss on Monday, the Mavs bounced back behind a 42-point performance by Luka Doncic.
Sports
fbfb
Korea's Im ready for successful defense at The Honda Classic
Korea's Im ready for successful defense at The Honda Classic
6 hours ago
Korea’s Sungjae Im enjoys the carnage that comes with the PGA Tour’s annual Florida Swing. Even with treacherous...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks to field revamped squad in FIBA 3x3 tiff in Qatar
Chooks to field revamped squad in FIBA 3x3 tiff in Qatar
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo will coach the squad that has tapped Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Zachy Huang...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with