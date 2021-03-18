Jordan Clarkson finds fan in Dwyane Wade

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz has found an admirer in no less than Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

A reliable scorer on the league's best team thus far, Clarkson is undoubtedly one of the primary reasons why Utah has come so far.

Wade knows exactly how big of an impact Clarkson has been making — enough for the three-time NBA champion to want to imitate the guard if he were to return to the NBA.

“If I could come back again in the NBA I want to be Jordan Clarkson.” @DwyaneWade loves Clarkson’s game. pic.twitter.com/CgrNTEPCO7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 17, 2021

"If I could come back again in the NBA, I want to be Jordan Clarkson," Wade stated on the American Express Halftime Report on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

"I want to be Jordan Clarkson, come off the bench, shoot it anytime I want, ultra green light, dress fly as hell," he continued.

The 28-year-old is the current frontrunner for this season's Sixth Man of the Year Award, averaging 18 points, 2.2 assists, and 3.9 assists — all coming off the bench.

Heading toward one of the best years of his career, it's no wonder a future Hall of Famer in Wade has taken notice.