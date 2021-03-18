Saso tests mettle in Japan's T-Point X Eneos golf tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso hopes to continue her recent gains in the world ranking as she seeks a strong finish in the ¥100,000,000 T-Point X Eneos golf tournament unfolding Friday in Kagoshima, Japan.

The 19-year-old Filipino-Japanese jumped to 44th from 47th, thanks mainly to her joint 12th place performance in the Meiji Yasuda Seimei Ladies Yokohama Tire gold tournament in Kochi last weekend.

Saso made up for a big drop to 47th from a previous high 45th after she missed the cut in the Daikin Orchid Ladies golf tournament in Okinawa two weeks back.

And it could have been worse for Saso, who sprung back from lethargic 73-72 start in Kochi by a solid, final round 69 to save a 12th-place windup.

The effort in Kochi also kept Saso at third in the Mercedes ranking with 1,287.85 points and behind only Japanese Ayaka Furue with 1,391.45 and Daikin Orchid winner Sakura Koiwai with 1,330.84 while keeping her irongrip as the money ranking leader with current earnings of ¥94,971,170 (P42.46 million).

Meanwhile, another Filipina Bianca Pagdanganan, backed by ICTSI like Saso, also improved by three spots to 148th even though she struggled in a couple of qualifiers in Florida where she failed to make the grade.

The Southeast Asian Games double-gold winner will try bounce back strong as she is scheduled to plunge into action in the $1.8 million Kia Classic set March 25-28 in Carlsbad, California.

Both Saso and Pagdanganan are on the brink of making it to the Tokyo Olympics slated July 23 to Aug. 8 as the two are ranked 22nd and 42nd, respectively, out of the Top 60 who will qualify.