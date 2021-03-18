ESPORT
PCAP: Camarines edges Negros

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 2:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Camarines Soaring Eagles pulled the rug from fellow Southern division power Negros Kingsmen, 11.5-9.5, in the All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines Wednesday evening.

With Camarines Board 1 and 2 players GM Mark Paragua and Ellan Asuela canceling out their Negros counterparts in Joel Pimentel and Nelson Mariano, it was up to the middle and bottom of the order to put on the marginal points.

Both squads were level at 3.5-all after blitz play and Rowelyn Joy Acedo gave Negros a lead when defeated Camarines’ Virgenie Ruaya, 2-0, on Board 3 rapid play. 

But Carlo Lorena, Christian Mark Daluz, and Virgen Gil Ruaya each posted 2-0 wins over their Kingsmen counterparts Rosendo Bandal Jr., Rolzon Roullo, and Junaico Segismar to seize the lead even as Negros; Adrian dela Cruz won, 2-0, over Camarines Ronald Llavanes on Board 7. 

Earlier, Camarines made it a clean sweep for the day’s matches with a 14-7 win over the Lapu Lapu Naki Warriors.

Negros walloped Surigao 20-1 in their first assignment of the day.

With Camarines’ win, they moved past Negros, 28-5, for second place in the Southern Division standings as the Kingsmen slipped down to third, 27-6.

The Iloilo Kisela Knights pace the southern squads with 29 wins and four losses.

