Doncic drops 42 as Mavs down Clippers; Grizzlies beat Heat

MANILA, Philippines – The Dallas Mavericks split their back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Clippers after getting the win, 105-89, on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Two days after their loss on Monday, the Mavs bounced back behind a 42-point performance by Luka Doncic.

Despite trailing at the end of the first quarter, the Mavericks were able to take control of the game at halftime, 56-51.

Dallas though was unable to pull away from Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the Clippers until the final salvo.

The Mavericks outscored the Clippers, 28-18, in the fourth to pull away and take the comfortable win.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies halted a five-game win streak by the Miami Heat, 89-85.

Though leading by eight at the beginning of the fourth salvo, 72-64, the Grizzlies needed to fight off a late comeback by the Heat that saw them tie the game with only 8.9 ticks left, 85-all.

But Ja Morant would help Memphis take back the lead with a finger roll layup with just 1.2 seconds left.

While the Heat would have one more possession, a turnover would result to two Kyle Anderson free throws to effectively shut the door on the Heat.

For their part, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Chicago Bulls, 106-99.

In the other games, the Denver Nuggets, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons also tallied wins against their respective opponents.