Gino Jumao-as goes back on the road to his basketball dreams
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gino Jumao-as is keenly looking forward to the National Basketball League Pilipinas season with his new team, the Zamboanga Valientes.

“Parang homecoming,” quipped Jumao-as who hails from Zamboanga City.

Furthermore, he will be reunited with former University of the East teammate RR De Leon and former Red Warriors Rudy Lingganay — also a hometown hero — with the Valientes.

Back home is where he dreams first took shape and flight. Blessed with skills, hops, and an ability to score baskets by the bushel-load, Gino made his way from Zamboanga to Manila with hardly any money. His desire to find his destiny in the Big City fueled him despite not having much.

There were glimpses of potential and opportunity but not everything went as planned.

Gino came to Manila from Zamboanga to play for the San Sebastian Staglets and then the UE Red Warriors in college. He went undrafted in 2016 then proceeded to play in the D-League, the MPBL with Navotas and Bataan, and now, the NBL. The literal alphabet soup of leagues.

Jumao-as admitted that he wasn’t happy with the way things have panned out, but rather than point fingers and be filled with self-pity, he is making another go at his dreams.

The Zamboanga Valientes are more than a homecoming. The 29-year old Jumao-as is hoping to perform his best and help the team to glory.

“I am more mature now,” he said referring to his mentality and game. 

“Marami rin akong mga mali nung nakaraan. Minamadali ko yung proseso. Na fru-frustrate ako kung hindi ako makalaro o mabigyan ng pagkakataon.”

He knows given his age, time isn’t on his side if he hopes to fulfill his dreams of making it to the Philippine Basketball Association. The ongoing pandemic that has put on pause many a livelihood and it has forced Gino to do a lot of reflecting and thinking of his on-and-off career.

He’s made a name for himself as a dynamic scorer, but clearly, he knows there is more to putting up buckets.

Now age and a young family — wife Shayne and son, Kobe -— have forced him to reassess everything. With face-to-face training still not yet approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force, it’s all just working out at home.

“Hindi madali mag-train sa sarili mo pero disiplina lang. Ang iniisip ko ay yung kinabukasan ng pamilya ko,” he said. “Nag-promise ako sa sarili na to do my best this time around.”

“Sobrang immature pa ako sa pag-iisip,” he said of his younger years. 

“From scorer to being a bench player. Hindi ko matanggap. Pero ngayon, iba na focus ko — to work with the coach and to do my best sa lahat na aspeto para sa team.”

And everything once more starts back home.

