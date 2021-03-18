ESPORT
Chooks to field revamped squad in FIBA 3x3 tiff in Qatar
Aldin Ayo with BAVI president and 3x3 patron Ronald Mascariñas
Chooks-to-Go

Chooks to field revamped squad in FIBA 3x3 tiff in Qatar

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Chooks TM will parade a new set of coaches and players as it competes in the 2021 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters set March 26 to 27 in Qatar.

Former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo will coach the squad that has tapped Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Zachy Huang and Dennis Santos after their former stalwarts headed by Joshua Munzon recently turned pro.

The team has undergone COVID-19 testing and currently in quarantine before leaving Saturday.

"We established a new culture and new approach. Hopefully, the players respond. For us coaches, we are doing our best also and we are grateful for the support given by Chooks-to-Go," said Ayo.

Of the players, the 41-year-old Lanete has the most experience having been a former PBA veteran Tallo, Huang and Santos are hoping to prove their true worth and collide against the best the world can offer.

The Filipinos will go through the qualifying draw with host Doha and Austria’s Graz with hopes of barging into the main draw.

Already seeded are top teams Liman of Serbia, Riga of Latvia, Ub of Serbia, NY Harlem of USA, Princeton of USA, Novi Sad of Serbia, Amsterdam Talent&Pro of the Netherlands, Piran of Slovenia, Šakiai Gulbel? of Lithuania, Edmonton of Canada, and Lusail of Qatar.

A possible problem the team could be facing is the Inter-agency Task Force’s recent memo limiting the travel into the Philippines of foreigners and returning overseas Filipinos from March 20 to April 19.

"If everything goes well, Manila Chooks TM will be the first team to represent the country in an international competition. If that is not enough motivation for these boys, I don't know what is," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

