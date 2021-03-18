Team Lakay's Danny Kingad recalls COVID-19 experience

MANILA, Philippines – It is not unusual for mixed martial artists to encounter various challenges in their careers.

But Team Lakay's Danny Kingad faced a different kind of struggle when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) November last year.

Fortunately like all other challenges the young fighter has faced, the up-and-coming flyweight contender was able to conquer the virus.

Speaking to Philstar.com, Kingad recalled his experience with the deadly virus where he was forced to quarantine for 14 days.

Though he was asymptomatic, the MMA fighter focused on boosting his immune system, as well as keeping his body fit.

"Wala nang ibang gamot kundi palakasin mo lang talaga yung katawan mo doon, di ka makalabas," Kingad said.

"Yung experience ko doon ay kahit man hindi ako nasa gym, minomotivate ko palagi yung katawan ko na magtraining duon kahit wala akong kasama," he continued.

Kingad recalled that the positive result of his test came as a surprise, because he was feeling very healthy and strong when he had been checked for the virus before his scheduled fight against Kairat Akhmetov.

"Nagpacheck ako ng malakas yung katawan ko, nagpacheck na wala akong nararamdaman... Bago yung flight namin, dumerecho kami sa checkup and yun yung nangyari, di natin alam kung bakit ganun yung nangyari sayang," Kingad lamented.

"Nung nareceive ko yung tawag nila... Medyo nawalan ako ng loob. Di ko na alam kung ano iisipin ko nun," he added.

But Kingad would soon receive a motivating call from decorated mentor and Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao.

The highly touted mentor encouraged Kingad to look at the bright side, and to take his time off to improve his skills more.

"Minotivate niya ako para hindi ako mawalan ng pag-asa," Kingad said.

Now on hiatus for more than a year, the flyweight contender is looking forward to returning to the ONE cage sooner rather than later.

"Nararamdaman ko na may paparating na big event sa akin," Kingad teased.