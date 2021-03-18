ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Team Lakay's Danny Kingad recalls COVID-19 experience
Danny Kingad
APMMA.NET

Team Lakay's Danny Kingad recalls COVID-19 experience

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 11:42am

MANILA, Philippines – It is not unusual for mixed martial artists to encounter various challenges in their careers.

But Team Lakay's Danny Kingad faced a different kind of struggle when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) November last year.

Fortunately like all other challenges the young fighter has faced, the up-and-coming flyweight contender was able to conquer the virus.

Speaking to Philstar.com, Kingad recalled his experience with the deadly virus where he was forced to quarantine for 14 days.

Though he was asymptomatic, the MMA fighter focused on boosting his immune system, as well as keeping his body fit.

"Wala nang ibang gamot kundi palakasin mo lang talaga yung katawan mo doon, di ka makalabas," Kingad said.

"Yung experience ko doon ay kahit man hindi ako nasa gym, minomotivate ko palagi yung katawan ko na magtraining duon kahit wala akong kasama," he continued.

Kingad recalled that the positive result of his test came as a surprise, because he was feeling very healthy and strong when he had been checked for the virus before his scheduled fight against Kairat Akhmetov.

"Nagpacheck ako ng malakas yung katawan ko, nagpacheck na wala akong nararamdaman... Bago yung flight namin, dumerecho kami sa checkup and yun yung nangyari, di natin alam kung bakit ganun yung nangyari sayang," Kingad lamented.

"Nung nareceive ko yung tawag nila... Medyo nawalan ako ng loob. Di ko na alam kung ano iisipin ko nun," he added.

But Kingad would soon receive a motivating call from decorated mentor and Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao.

The highly touted mentor encouraged Kingad to look at the bright side, and to take his time off to improve his skills more.

"Minotivate niya ako para hindi ako mawalan ng pag-asa," Kingad said.

Now on hiatus for more than a year, the flyweight contender is looking forward to returning to the ONE cage sooner rather than later.

"Nararamdaman ko na may paparating na big event sa akin," Kingad teased.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Going pro: PVL to hold rookie draft, impose salary caps in 2022
Going pro: PVL to hold rookie draft, impose salary caps in 2022
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The teams will still be able to directly recruit players for the upcoming season in the Calamba bubble, but will move to the...
Sports
fbfb
One against three
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 18, 2021 - 12:00am
If it’s true that super WBA welterweight champion in-recess Sen. Manny Pacquiao plans to end his boxing career in a blaze of glory before his countrymen at the Philippine Arena in September, here’s an...
Sports
fbfb
Heat deal Leonard to Thunder after anti-Semitic slur
Heat deal Leonard to Thunder after anti-Semitic slur
1 hour ago
Meyers Leonard, the Miami Heat big man fined and suspended by the NBA for uttering an anti-Semitic slur, was traded to the...
Sports
fbfb
Eala rubs elbows with giants in Miami
Eala rubs elbows with giants in Miami
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipina teen sensation Alex Eala will have a golden chance to slug it out with the biggest names in women’s tennis...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks to field revamped squad in FIBA 3x3 tiff in Qatar
Chooks to field revamped squad in FIBA 3x3 tiff in Qatar
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo will coach the squad that has tapped Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Zachy Huang...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Doncic drops 42 as Mavs down Clippers; Grizzlies beat Heat
Doncic drops 42 as Mavs down Clippers; Grizzlies beat Heat
By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
Two days after their loss on Monday, the Mavs bounced back behind a 42-point performance by Luka Doncic.
Sports
fbfb
Gino Jumao-as goes back on the road to his basketball dreams
Gino Jumao-as goes back on the road to his basketball dreams
By Rick Olivares | 56 minutes ago
Gino came to Manila from Zamboanga to play for the San Sebastian Staglets and then the UE Red Warriors in college. He went...
Sports
fbfb
Korea's Im ready for successful defense at The Honda Classic
Korea's Im ready for successful defense at The Honda Classic
1 hour ago
Korea’s Sungjae Im enjoys the carnage that comes with the PGA Tour’s annual Florida Swing. Even with treacherous...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks rally to beat Sixers; Harden propels Nets
Bucks rally to beat Sixers; Harden propels Nets
1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime to power the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-105 victory over Philadelphia...
Sports
fbfb
Seven Fil-Ams seeing action in US NCAA March Madness
Seven Fil-Ams seeing action in US NCAA March Madness
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Known as "March Madness", teams will participate in a single-elimination tournament featuring 68 teams in the men's division,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with