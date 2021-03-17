Davao Occidental rallies to stun San Juan, takes Game 1 of MPBL finals

MANILA, Philippines – Davao Occidental capped off a spirited comeback against defending champion San Juan, 77-75, to steal Game One of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League-Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season national finals Wednesday night at the Subic Bay Gym.

Seeking sweet revenge against their tormentors last season, the Tigers erased a huge 11-point deficit in the payoff period then took over in extra session to snatch a 1-0 lead in their best-of-five championship rematch.

Veteran Mark Yee turned back the hands of time with 15 points, eight rebounds, and four steals including the three crucial free throws in the last 19 seconds to flip a 74-75 Davao deficit.

Emman Calo added 15 while fellow seasoned cager Bonbon Custodio contributed 12 points, including the game-tying freebies in regulation for Davao, which lost to rival San Juan in five games last season.

“Ibinuhos lang namin lahat ng sakripisyo namin para makuha itong panalo,” said the ex-pro Yee as the Tigers played their first match in the bubble after a foiled South Division rubber against Basilan.

After a neck-and-neck first half, the Cocolife-backed Tigers fell to a double-digit hole twice in the second half at 36-47 and 45-56 before veterans Yee and Custodio willed them to a 23-12 closeout in the final canto.

Custodio even had a chance to win it there but he missed a left baseline jumper at the buzzer for the Tigers, who advanced the finale with a default win against COVID-19-hit Basilan.

Mike Ayonayon (27) and John Wilson (15) were the lone bright spots for the North Division titlist San Juan.

Davao and San Juan plunge back to action with little to no rest at 4 p.m. Friday in Game Two of their anticipated championship duel for the second straight season.