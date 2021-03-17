ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
PhilCycling postpones national championships amid COVID-19 surge

PhilCycling postpones national championships amid COVID-19 surge

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 1:07pm

MANILA, Philippines – The national cycling championships for road, mountain bike and BMX, which serves as part of the selection process for the 31st Southeast Asian Games late this year in Hanoi, Vietnam, have been postponed due to the alarming rise of new cases of COVID-19.

“The priority is always the health and safety of everyone — cyclists, officials and fans, no questions asked,” said PhilCycling chief Abraham Tolentino in a statement Wednesday. The national tilt for road bike was initially set from May 5-8 at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority while mountain bike and BMX are scheduled in June in Tagaytay City.

The Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay Congressman did not say when will they resume the reset events but stressed it will depend on how the spike in cases will be curbed.

“We’ll just have to wait until the pandemic is contained,” said Tolentino.

The national championships were part of the criteria for the selection of riders for the biennial meet set November 21 to December 2.

Competitions for road included individual time trial, team time trial, criterium and massed start for men and women, cross country, downhill and cross country mixed relay for mountain bike, and racing event for BMX.

CYCLING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA moving tipoff
PBA moving tipoff
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The PBA may push back its targeted April 11 opening for Season 46 especially with the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro...
Sports
fbfb
Eala rubs elbows with giants in Miami
Eala rubs elbows with giants in Miami
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Filipina teen sensation Alex Eala will have a golden chance to slug it out with the biggest names in women’s tennis...
Sports
fbfb
Olympics-bound Irish Magno laments allowance delay
Olympics-bound Irish Magno laments allowance delay
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Magno and the rest of the national boxing team have yet to receive their allowances since January this year.
Sports
fbfb
Meeting Marvelous Marvin
By Joaquin Henson | March 17, 2021 - 12:00am
It was in 1988 when Marvelous Marvin Hagler stayed 26 days in the Philippines filming scenes for the Dino De Laurentiis movie “Indio” where he played the role of Sergeant Iron.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Going pro: PVL to hold rookie draft, impose salary caps in 2022
Going pro: PVL to hold rookie draft, impose salary caps in 2022
By Luisa Morales | A few seconds ago
The teams will still be able to directly recruit players for the upcoming season in the Calamba bubble, but will move to the...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers complete season sweep of Wolves; Blazers storm back vs Pelicans
Lakers complete season sweep of Wolves; Blazers storm back vs Pelicans
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Following a seesaw battle in the three periods that saw the Wolves lead by as much as seven, the Lakers went on a run to enter...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz back on song; Sixers thwart Knicks
Jazz back on song; Sixers thwart Knicks
2 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points as the Utah Jazz bounced back from a run of disappointing recent outings with a battling...
Sports
fbfb
Kalei Mau set to reunite with F2 Cargo Movers in PVL
Kalei Mau set to reunite with F2 Cargo Movers in PVL
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The outside hitter announced on her Twitter account Wednesday that she would be rejoining her teammates at the end of the...
Sports
fbfb
Tiger Woods says recovering at home after crash
Tiger Woods says recovering at home after crash
4 hours ago
Tiger Woods said Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) he has left hospital and is recovering at home after being seriously injured...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with