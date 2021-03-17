ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
LeBron James, Lakers top NBA jersey sales in Philippines
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
DOUGLAS P. DEFELICE / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

LeBron James, Lakers top NBA jersey sales in Philippines

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 9:18am

MANILA, Philippines — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are not just NBA champions, but also the kings of merchandise sales — both globally and here in basketball-crazy Philippines.

Based on numbers released by NBAStore.com.ph, the local market mirrors the numbers globally with four-time NBA champion James and the Lakers also topping our most popular jersey and team merchandise lists in the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season.

However, there are some notable differences in the numbers locally with the Top 10 Most Popular NBA jerseys.

Luka Doncic, who ranked second in the global list, is only ninth in the Philippines, with James' former teammate in Kyrie Irving taking the Top 2 spot in the local market.

Rounding up the top five jerseys sold in the country are former Houston Rockets star James Harden, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry.

Other players in the Top 10 are Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Doncic and Kawhi Leonard.

Now with the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards, respectively, Harden and Westbrook made the list for their Rockets jerseys.

Meanwhile, numbers for the most popular team merchandise in the Philippines are more similar to the global list, with all but one team in the local Top 5 absent from the international list.

Following the Lakers, the Nets, Rockets, Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks are the teams most popular with Filipino fans.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Meeting Marvelous Marvin
By Joaquin Henson | March 17, 2021 - 12:00am
It was in 1988 when Marvelous Marvin Hagler stayed 26 days in the Philippines filming scenes for the Dino De Laurentiis movie “Indio” where he played the role of Sergeant Iron.
Sports
fbfb
LeBron, Giannis 3-Ds power Lakers, Bucks
LeBron, Giannis 3-Ds power Lakers, Bucks
9 hours ago
LeBron James bagged his fourth triple-double of the season as the Los Angeles Lakers thrashed the Golden State Warriors 128-97...
Sports
fbfb
Another big step for Kouame
Another big step for Kouame
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Angelo Kouame moved a breath away from being able to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas as the Senate gave its nod on the measure...
Sports
fbfb
D-Day by the numbers
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Here’s how the PBA Season 46 draft went at the TV5 studios last Sunday by the numbers
Sports
fbfb
PVL teams want season opener moved to late May
PVL teams want season opener moved to late May
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League may heed the request of some teams seeking to reset its opening day at the Inspire Sports Academy...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
LeBron adds Red Sox, race team to Liverpool in sport empire
LeBron adds Red Sox, race team to Liverpool in sport empire
3 minutes ago
LeBron James has added ownership stakes in baseball's Boston Red Sox and a US stock car race team to England football champions...
Sports
fbfb
Nietes: Carillo a stepping stone to Chocolatito, Estrada, Rungvisai
Nietes: Carillo a stepping stone to Chocolatito, Estrada, Rungvisai
By Rick Olivares | 11 minutes ago
Donnie Nietes thinks that time might not be on older men’s side. But with everything that has happened in the world...
Sports
fbfb
Olympics-bound Irish Magno laments allowance delay
Olympics-bound Irish Magno laments allowance delay
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Magno and the rest of the national boxing team have yet to receive their allowances since January this year.
Sports
fbfb
PBA moving tipoff
PBA moving tipoff
By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
The PBA may push back its targeted April 11 opening for Season 46 especially with the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro...
Sports
fbfb
Eala rubs elbows with giants in Miami
Eala rubs elbows with giants in Miami
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Filipina teen sensation Alex Eala will have a golden chance to slug it out with the biggest names in women’s tennis...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with