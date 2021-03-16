ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Knights, Tigers start MPBL Lakan finals

Knights, Tigers start MPBL Lakan finals

Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 3:05pm

SUBIC – The best of the North against the beast of the South.

This will be the theme when North Division champion San Juan Knights and South Division winner Davao Occidental Tigers clash in the best-of-five Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season National Finals starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, at the closed-door Subic Bay Gym.

The Go for Gold-backed Knights, the 2019 MPBL Datu Cup titlists, routed the crippled Makati Super Crunch, 131-54, on March 10 to assert their supremacy in the North while the Cocolife-supported Tigers got free passage to the South title following the unfortunate exit of the Basilan Steel from the Chooks-to-Go MPBL bubble here.

The Steel forfeited their Game 3 decider with the Tigers on Wednesday after four of their players turned positive for COVID-19 in the re-swab held Monday.

The infected players will be fetched by their local government units, but if they can't be accommodated by their LGUs they will be confined at the local hospital.

"We're adhering to the protocols and guidelines given us by the DOH (Department of Health) and the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) for this bubble," said MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

Both the Knights and the Tigers have intact rosters for the Finals to be shown on A2Z and the official MPBL Facebook page.

Apart from top gun and Most Valuable Player contender John Wilson, rising star Jhonard Clarito, veteran Larry Rodriguez, the Knights of Coach Randy Alcantara brought along Mike 
Ayonayon, who was given permission by the NLEX Road Warriors to temporarily rejoin the Knights upon the intercession of team owner former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.

Ayonayon was named MVP of the MPBL National Finals.

The Tigers of Coach Don Dulay will be led by Mark Yee, Billy Robles, Bonbon Custodio and Joseph Terso.

According to Davao assistant coach Manu Inigo, the Tigers are all healthy and ready to get back at the Knights, who bested them, 3-2, for the Datu Cup title.

Game Two of the National Finals is on Thursday while Game 3 is set for Friday. If necessary, Game Four will be held Saturday and Game Five Sunday.

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
D-Day by the numbers
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Here’s how the PBA Season 46 draft went at the TV5 studios last Sunday by the numbers
Sports
fbfb
Japan joinIng pocket tourney?
By Joaquin Henson | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
There’s a possibility that Japan may play in a pocket tournament with Gilas and two PBA teams before the start of the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window at Clark on June 14-20 if its group is confirmed to...
Sports
fbfb
Pasig King Pirates rally past Caloocan in PCAP play
Pasig King Pirates rally past Caloocan in PCAP play
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Jockeying for playoff position and in need to a huge win to boost their confidence as the Professional Chess Association heads...
Sports
fbfb
Eala delivers for Penn
Eala delivers for Penn
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Rookie Miko Eala registered win No. 5 as Pennsylvania State University split their back-to-back road games against Michigan...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine table tennis players suffer setbacks in Olympic qualifier
Philippine table tennis players suffer setbacks in Olympic qualifier
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippines’ Rose Jean Fadol and Jann Mari Nayre missed out on their chance to claim a berth in the Tokyo Games...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PVL teams want season opener moved to late May
PVL teams want season opener moved to late May
By Joey Villar | 16 minutes ago
The Premier Volleyball League may heed the request of some teams seeking to reset its opening day at the Inspire Sports Academy...
Sports
fbfb
Triple trio for Antetokounmpo; Nets down Knicks
Triple trio for Antetokounmpo; Nets down Knicks
3 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo reeled off his third straight triple-double as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to...
Sports
fbfb
Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup gets Puma backing
Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup gets Puma backing
3 hours ago
The inaugural Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup is starting with a bang with its partnership with a top global brand known for its...
Sports
fbfb
Coaches upbeat with own draft picks
Coaches upbeat with own draft picks
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Like Terrafirma with top pick Joshua Munzon, the rest of the PBA clubs see a bright future with their blue-chip rookies who...
Sports
fbfb
Another big step for Kouame
Another big step for Kouame
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Angelo Kouame moved a breath away from being able to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas as the Senate gave its nod on the measure...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with