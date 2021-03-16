ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Philippine table tennis players suffer setbacks in Olympic qualifier

Philippine table tennis players suffer setbacks in Olympic qualifier

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 1:18pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Rose Jean Fadol and Jann Mari Nayre missed out on their chance to claim a berth in the Tokyo Games after absorbing painful defeats in the World Table Tennis Singles Olympic qualifying tournament in Doha, Qatar Tuesday.

Fadol came two wins away from snaring an Olympic spot after making the semifinals but she ran into World No. 32 Margaryta Pestotska of Ukraine and absorbed a 4-11, 4-11, 3-11, 2-11 drubbing.

Nayre, for his part, succumbed to Italy’s Niagol Stoyanov, 5-11, 4-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-13, in the quarterfinals of the men’s side.

Fadol and Nayre along with John Russell Misal and Jannah Romero, who were shown the door early, will have one last chance to make it to the quadrennial game as they shoot for the lone slot staked in the Asian qualifier set Thursday also in Doha.

It was still a respectable finish for both Fadol and Nayre, who were ranked outside the top 500 in the world but caught some big fish along the way.

Fadol stunned World No. 71 Debora Viverelli of Italy, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 5-11, 8-11, 11-9, in the quarterfinals while Nayre pulled the rug from under No. 68 Lubomir Pistej of Slovakia, 7-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-3, 11-9, in the round of 16.

TABLE TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
D-Day by the numbers
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Here’s how the PBA Season 46 draft went at the TV5 studios last Sunday by the numbers
Sports
fbfb
Japan joinIng pocket tourney?
By Joaquin Henson | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
There’s a possibility that Japan may play in a pocket tournament with Gilas and two PBA teams before the start of the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window at Clark on June 14-20 if its group is confirmed to...
Sports
fbfb
Eala delivers for Penn
Eala delivers for Penn
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Rookie Miko Eala registered win No. 5 as Pennsylvania State University split their back-to-back road games against Michigan...
Sports
fbfb
Looking at the first round of the 2021 PBA
Looking at the first round of the 2021 PBA
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Teams went for size in the first round and all-around ability. Let’s size them up.
Sports
fbfb
Efren held for playing unsanctioned pool games
Efren held for playing unsanctioned pool games
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Filipino billiards icon Efren “Bata” Reyes and a few others were apprehended by the police for playing unsanctioned...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Pasig King Pirates rally past Caloocan in PCAP play
Pasig King Pirates rally past Caloocan in PCAP play
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Jockeying for playoff position and in need to a huge win to boost their confidence as the Professional Chess Association heads...
Sports
fbfb
Triple trio for Antetokounmpo; Nets down Knicks
Triple trio for Antetokounmpo; Nets down Knicks
2 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo reeled off his third straight triple-double as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to...
Sports
fbfb
Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup gets Puma backing
Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup gets Puma backing
2 hours ago
The inaugural Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup is starting with a bang with its partnership with a top global brand known for its...
Sports
fbfb
Coaches upbeat with own draft picks
Coaches upbeat with own draft picks
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Like Terrafirma with top pick Joshua Munzon, the rest of the PBA clubs see a bright future with their blue-chip rookies who...
Sports
fbfb
Another big step for Kouame
Another big step for Kouame
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Angelo Kouame moved a breath away from being able to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas as the Senate gave its nod on the measure...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with