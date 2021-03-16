ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup gets Puma backing
Puma senior manager for sales marketing and operations Mike Aldover, right, and VisMin Super Cup COO Rocky Chan flash the No. 1 sign after the contract signing as the global brand becomes the official outfit partner of the new league.
Puma Images

Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup gets Puma backing

(Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 11:42am

MANILA, Philippines – The inaugural Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup is starting with a bang with its partnership with a top global brand known for its sports and lifestyle apparel — Puma.

The two finalized a deal recently as Puma’s senior manager for sales marketing and operations Mike Aldover and VisMin Super Cup COO Rocky Chan signed the contract at the office of Cougar Athletic Trends (CAT) Inc. — the official distributor of Puma in the country — in Pasig City.

Aldover said that Puma sees the new league as an important way towards their aggressive drive to solidify the promotion of their basketball line since the goal of VisMin officials is to develop talents from the region.

“This is an opportunity for the brand to promote its basketball category, which we relaunched October of 2019. Currently, Puma basketball is globally recognized both by consumers and players,” said Aldover.

“We believe that VisMin Cup is a good venue for Puma basketball because of its grassroots talents on a nationwide reach. The benefit is a win-win-win situation. The brand wins by promoting Puma in VisMin and having it available across the market, the league wins by having the trust of the brand as we believe in the cause and its purpose.”

“Lastly, it is a win for the Filipino people — by giving all those involved with jobs, plus entertainment for Filipino that love basketball amidst the COVID-19 situation,” added Aldover.

Under the partnership, league officials, table officials and referees will be outfitted with Puma gears.

Chan, for his part, said that this is big and important for a new league to get the trust and confidence of a global brand.

“I think this is the first time that a big company known around the world is supporting a league — take note, a new league — in Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup. That’s why we’re very thankful to Puma, and we’re excited,” he said.

The inaugural season of Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup has a total of 12 teams — six teams each from the Visayas and Mindanao. The league starts April 9 under strict health protocols of a tournament bubble in Cebu City.

MJAS Zenith Talisay, one of the VisMin Cup teams, is sponsored by Puma.

For updates and announcements, check on Facebook page PUMA PH and Instagram account Puma Philippines.

Or visit their stores at Puma Bonifacio High Street, Puma Uptown Mall Bonifacio Global City, Puma Glorietta 4, Puma Greenbelt 5, PUMA Trinoma, Puma Newport Mall, Puma Festival Supermall, Puma Ayala Center Cebu, Puma Abreeza Mall, Puma Centrio, Puma Limketkai and Puma Gaisano Davao.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
D-Day by the numbers
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Here’s how the PBA Season 46 draft went at the TV5 studios last Sunday by the numbers
Sports
fbfb
Japan joinIng pocket tourney?
By Joaquin Henson | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
There’s a possibility that Japan may play in a pocket tournament with Gilas and two PBA teams before the start of the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window at Clark on June 14-20 if its group is confirmed to...
Sports
fbfb
Eala delivers for Penn
Eala delivers for Penn
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Rookie Miko Eala registered win No. 5 as Pennsylvania State University split their back-to-back road games against Michigan...
Sports
fbfb
Looking at the first round of the 2021 PBA
Looking at the first round of the 2021 PBA
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Teams went for size in the first round and all-around ability. Let’s size them up.
Sports
fbfb
Efren held for playing unsanctioned pool games
Efren held for playing unsanctioned pool games
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Filipino billiards icon Efren “Bata” Reyes and a few others were apprehended by the police for playing unsanctioned...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Philippine table tennis players suffer setbacks in Olympic qualifier
Philippine table tennis players suffer setbacks in Olympic qualifier
By Joey Villar | 44 minutes ago
The Philippines’ Rose Jean Fadol and Jann Mari Nayre missed out on their chance to claim a berth in the Tokyo Games...
Sports
fbfb
Pasig King Pirates rally past Caloocan in PCAP play
Pasig King Pirates rally past Caloocan in PCAP play
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Jockeying for playoff position and in need to a huge win to boost their confidence as the Professional Chess Association heads...
Sports
fbfb
Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup gets Puma backing
Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup gets Puma backing
2 hours ago
The inaugural Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup is starting with a bang with its partnership with a top global brand known for its...
Sports
fbfb
Fadol, Nayre keep eyes on Tokyo
By Joey Villar | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines’ Rose Jean Fadol and John Mari Nayre stunned their higher-ranked foes Sunday night to remain in the hunt in the World Table Tennis Singles Olympic qualifying tournament in Doha, Qatar.
Sports
fbfb
Curry celebrates 33rd birthday with 32 points
March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Golden State star Stephen Curry celebrated his 33rd birthday Sunday with a 32-point performance that propelled the Warriors to a 131-119 victory over the NBA-leading Utah Jazz and snapped a four-game skid.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with