ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Basilan's fate hangs after 2nd COVID-19 tests

Basilan's fate hangs after 2nd COVID-19 tests

Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2021 - 6:31pm

SUBIC – The Basilan Steel have to hurdle two major obstacles in their drive toward the Chooks-to-Go MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) National Finals.

First, everybody, from the players to the coaches and team management, must come out negative in the COVID-19 re-swab test held Monday.

Just one positive result and all their effort to finish the South Division finals against the Davao Occidental Tigers would go for naught.

They would forfeit the Game Three decider and would be put under quarantine again.

If they got cleared to play, the Steel would have to battle the Tigers on Wednesday with a lot of downsides.

They would be without injured Gilas Cadet Allyn Bulanadi and the two players who turned out to be positive in the first swab tests at the MPBL bubble here.

Unlike the Tigers, who have the benefit of actual workouts and practices at the Subic Bay gym, the Steel have to make do with virtual zoom training for the whole week they were confined to their hotel rooms.

They will have to nervously wait for the results which would be released early Tuesday.

Basilan coach Jerson Cabiltes knows they would be the underdogs against the intact Tigers but he doesn't mind.

"Definitely we would be underdogs," said Cabiltes. "Right now we're just praying and hoping that we'll be given the chance to play."

"If the game pushed through on March 10 I would say the players are ready, but it's altogether different now. The only thing I can promise is we would do everything possible to win."

According to Cabiltes, he'll only know where his players stand physically and mentally if they get to practice on Tuesday.

Apart from the Steel, the Tigers, the North Division champion San Juan Knights, the MPBL personnel headed by Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes also underwent COVID-19 saliva test.

Duremdes was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Zaldy Realubit, Operations Head Emmer Oreta, Security Chief Rudy Distrito and Operations Assistant Satar Macantal.

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine table tennis players shock foes, keep Olympic hopes alive
Philippine table tennis players shock foes, keep Olympic hopes alive
By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The Philippines’ Rose Jean Fadol and John Mari Nayre stunned their higher-ranked foes Sunday night to remain in the...
Sports
fbfb
Efren held for playing unsanctioned pool games
Efren held for playing unsanctioned pool games
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Filipino billiards icon Efren “Bata” Reyes and a few others were apprehended by the police for playing unsanctioned...
Sports
fbfb
Vargas clears air on Marcial
Vargas clears air on Marcial
By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
ABAP president Ricky Vargas put the elephant on the table the other day and threshed out issues of concern regarding Olympic...
Sports
fbfb
Birthday boy Curry lifts Warriors; rookie 'Poku' powers Thunder
Birthday boy Curry lifts Warriors; rookie 'Poku' powers Thunder
6 hours ago
Golden State star Stephen Curry celebrated his 33rd birthday Sunday with a 32-point performance that propelled the Warriors...
Sports
fbfb
Miko Eala posts 5th win for Pennsylvania State
Miko Eala posts 5th win for Pennsylvania State
4 hours ago
Rookie Miko Eala registered win No. 5 as Pennsylvania State University split their back-to-back road games against Michigan...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PBA teams satisfied with respective draft picks
PBA teams satisfied with respective draft picks
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Like Terrafirma with top pick Joshua Munzon, the rest of the PBA clubs see a bright future with the blue-chip rookies they...
Sports
fbfb
Palawan Queen's Gambit wins first PCAP double
Palawan Queen's Gambit wins first PCAP double
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The all-female Palawan Queen’s Gambit may have found themselves sailing in rough waters in the inaugural All-Filipino...
Sports
fbfb
Looking at the first round of the 2021 PBA
Looking at the first round of the 2021 PBA
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Teams went for size in the first round and all-around ability. Let’s size them up.
Sports
fbfb
Munzon is batch leader
Munzon is batch leader
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Fil-Am Joshua Munzon is ready to embrace the challenge after being picked No. 1 overall by Terrafirma in yesterday’s...
Sports
fbfb
Proud season for Magpayo
Proud season for Magpayo
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Mike Magpayo, the first Filipino head coach in the US NCAA, made another history after guiding University of California Riverside...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with