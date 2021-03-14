ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Davao wary of complacency ahead of MPBL KO game

Davao wary of complacency ahead of MPBL KO game

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - March 14, 2021 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Davao Occidental warned against complacency amid all the favors shifting its way in the MPBL-Chooks-To-Go South division knockout match with Basilan at the Subic Gym this week.

With the Steel facing uncertainties while still in quarantine, veteran leader Mark Yee said the Tigers are maintaining laser-like focused regardless of the developments on the Basilan camp.

“We should not be complacent. We must respect our opponents,” said Yee as Davao looks to repeat as South conference champion to seal a rematch against defending MPBL king San Juan.

Led by Lee, Bonbon Custodio and Billy Ray Robles, Davao is enjoying a luxury of a full-strength squad and continuous training since last week compared to its counterpart.

Already without injured ace Allyn Bulanadi, Basilan, on the other end, is stuck under a seven-day quarantine until Tuesday after two players tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Basilan is scheduled for a re-test tomorrow and will quickly plunge into action the next day given a negative result.

If one of them yields positive results anew though, Basilan may be in for forfeiture that would automatically push Davao to the best-of-five national finals.

Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said the final decision will be based on the recommendation of health experts led by the Department of Health and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

BASKETBALL MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Efren held for playing unsanctioned pool games
Efren held for playing unsanctioned pool games
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Filipino billiards icon Efren “Bata” Reyes and a few others were apprehended by the police for playing unsanctioned...
Sports
fbfb
Mike Magpayo makes history with record finish with UC Highlanders
Mike Magpayo makes history with record finish with UC Highlanders
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Under the Filipino coach, UC Riverside finished with a 14-7 record which was good enough to finish third in the standings...
Sports
fbfb
All set for PBA Draft
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 14, 2021 - 12:00am
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial gave his thumbs up yesterday when asked about preparations for the Season 46 draft at the TV5 studios.
Sports
fbfb
Boxing great Marvin Hagler dead at 66
Boxing great Marvin Hagler dead at 66
2 hours ago
In a posting on the famed fighter's Facebook page, Kay G. Hagler said her husband passed away at the family home in Bartlett,...
Sports
fbfb
SMC&rsquo;s Ang throws support behind Philippine pro chess tourney
SMC’s Ang throws support behind Philippine pro chess tourney
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) was the surprise beneficiary of support from no less than San...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
More PVL venues approved
More PVL venues approved
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Other venues approved were the Greenhills West Gym where Bali Pure and Unlimited Athletes Club (UAC) are training, the Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Sabonis, Pacers douse red-hot Suns; Blazers edge Wolves
Sabonis, Pacers douse red-hot Suns; Blazers edge Wolves
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
It was a comfortable victory for the Pacers, who also saw Caris LeVert debuting for the team after recovering from surgery...
Sports
fbfb
Valientes celebrate in Balesin; Lingganay, Jumao-as join team
Valientes celebrate in Balesin; Lingganay, Jumao-as join team
By Roy Luarca | 2 hours ago
The Valientes clinched four straight titles in the Champions League Basketball (CLB) 3x3 and they want to bag a local jewel...
Sports
fbfb
Giannis triple-double tows Bucks past Wizards, Harden powers Nets
Giannis triple-double tows Bucks past Wizards, Harden powers Nets
2 hours ago
Antetokounmpo's triple-double was his second straight and his sixth of the season.
Sports
fbfb
Coaches foresee multiple stars, franchise players in PBA draft
Coaches foresee multiple stars, franchise players in PBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Previewing the draft on former PBA commissioner Noli Eala's radio show Power & Play, the three accomplished coaches spoke...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with