Davao wary of complacency ahead of MPBL KO game

MANILA, Philippines — Davao Occidental warned against complacency amid all the favors shifting its way in the MPBL-Chooks-To-Go South division knockout match with Basilan at the Subic Gym this week.

With the Steel facing uncertainties while still in quarantine, veteran leader Mark Yee said the Tigers are maintaining laser-like focused regardless of the developments on the Basilan camp.

“We should not be complacent. We must respect our opponents,” said Yee as Davao looks to repeat as South conference champion to seal a rematch against defending MPBL king San Juan.

Led by Lee, Bonbon Custodio and Billy Ray Robles, Davao is enjoying a luxury of a full-strength squad and continuous training since last week compared to its counterpart.

Already without injured ace Allyn Bulanadi, Basilan, on the other end, is stuck under a seven-day quarantine until Tuesday after two players tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Basilan is scheduled for a re-test tomorrow and will quickly plunge into action the next day given a negative result.

If one of them yields positive results anew though, Basilan may be in for forfeiture that would automatically push Davao to the best-of-five national finals.

Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said the final decision will be based on the recommendation of health experts led by the Department of Health and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.