More PVL venues approved

MANILA, Philippines — Several more venues were given approval Sunday, including the San Sebastian Gym in Mendiola, Manila where the PLDT Fibr Hitters are set to practice in preparation for the Premier Volleyball League’s first pro season on May 8 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

“We were already given permission by the city government of Manila to use the San Sebastian Gym and we’re practicing tomorrow,” said PLDT coach Roger Gorayeb.

Other venues approved were the Greenhills West Gym where Bali Pure and Unlimited Athletes Club (UAC) are training, the Philippine Army Gym for the Army Lady Troopers and the Paco Arena where Cignal HD is practicing.

BanKo Perlas, Creamline and Choco Mucho have already started practices as early as last week at the Ronac Gym in Mandaluyong while Petro Gazz have trained at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan also last week.

Sta. Lucia Realty has yet to start preparation since it has yet to secure clearance to its practice facilities at the Sta. Lucia Mall’s gym in Cainta, Rizal while Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics have yet to signify where they want to hold their training.

“Of course, all teams were already briefed to strictly follow the protocols set by the government,” said PVL president Ricky Palou.