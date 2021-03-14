ESPORT
Sabonis, Pacers douse red-hot Suns; Blazers edge Wolves
Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on March 13, 2021 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
MICHAEL GONZALES / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 14, 2021 - 1:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Indiana Pacers rode a hot night from Domantas Sabonis to snap a five-game winning streak by the Phoenix Sun's with a 122-111 victory on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Sabonis had an all-around performance for the Pacers, registering a triple-double with 22 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds.

It was a comfortable victory for the Pacers, who also saw Caris LeVert debuting for the team after recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous mass.

The Pacers led the Suns by as much as 21 points in the closing minutes of the third quarter.

Malcolm Brogdon was the top scorer for the Pacers with 25 points while LeVert, who played his first game since January 12 (January 13, Manila), had 13 points in 26 minutes of action.

Elsewhere, the Portland Trail Blazers edged the Minesotta Timberwolves, 125-121.

This behind a vintage performance from veteran Carmelo Anthony, who passed Hakeem Olajuwon in the NBA all-time scoring list.

Anthony had 26 points to lead Portland while Damian Lillard added 25 points and 10 assists.

The 36-year-old star proved crucial in the win after taking over in the fourth quarter where he hit clutch shots, including a step-back jumper to put the Blazers up late, 118-115.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks snapped a five-game win streak by the Denver Nuggets in a lopsided win, 116-103.

After playing catch up in the opening quarter, the Mavs took the advantage early in the second quarter and never looked back, leading the Nuggets by as much as 21.

Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson all scored 20 points or more to lead the Mavs.

In the other games, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Atlanta Hawks also tallied victories.

