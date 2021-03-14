ESPORT
Coaches foresee multiple stars, franchise players in PBA draft
Joshua Munzon (L), Jamie Malonzo and Mikey Williams (R)
FIBA/FILE/Mighty Sports

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 14, 2021 - 1:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Not every player drafted in the PBA flourishes and turns out to have a long and storied career.

But for basketball coaches Louie Alas, Jamike Jarin and Charles Tiu, the upcoming 2021 PBA draft and its list of prospects are carrying more than enough talent to send a number of game changers in Asia's oldest professional basketball league.

Previewing the draft on former PBA commissioner Noli Eala's radio show Power & Play, the three accomplished coaches spoke about the depth of talent in the list and their potential impact to their teams.

"It is a very deep draft right now," said former NU head coach and now assistant UE Red Warriors coach Jamike Jarin.

"There will be about three to four players that will really be a franchise player," he continued.

Tiu, who mentors championship team Mighty Sports, agreed with Jarin and cited the diversity of the draft going in with different stars in different positions for the picking for PBA squads.

"Sa draft na ito, there's a little bit of everything. You have a lot of talent sa guards, sa wings, even the bigs there are a few," said Tiu.

"At least the first eight picks will be solid if not, stars in the PBA," he said.

The upcoming draft, set later today at 4 p.m., includes top talents like Tiu's own ward from Mighty Sports Mikey Williams and top 3x3 player Joshua Munzon.

Also among the top players in the draft are DLSU one-and-done player Jamie Malonzo and NCAA Season 95 MVP Calvin Oftana.

The four aforementioned players were tagged by the three coaches as the first four names to be called in the draft later today.

Alas, who formerly handled the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters as head coach, also commended the historic side of this draft -- proving to be the deepest pool of talent with 86 draft hopefuls.

"Sa history ng draftees natin ito ang deepest," said Alas.

