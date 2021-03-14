ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Mike Magpayo makes history with record finish with UC Highlanders
Mike Magpayo (L)
Twitter/UCRMBB

Mike Magpayo makes history with record finish with UC Highlanders

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 14, 2021 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino coach Mike Magpayo has definitely made an indelible mark with the UC Riverside Highlanders in his first season as head coach.

This after the Highlanders reached a semifinals finish in the Big West tournament under the tutelage of Magpayo — the first US NCAA Division I head coach of Asian descent.

Under the Filipino coach, UC Riverside finished with a 14-7 record which was good enough to finish third in the standings of the Big West Conference and make it to the postseason.

Magpayo then made history when he led the Highlanders to victory over the University of Hawaii, 62-52.

It was the first time the Highlanders men's basketball program won a game in the Big West Tournament since 2011.

However, the campaign would fall short of ruling the conference when the Highlanders bowed to UC Irvine, 61-78 in the semifinals.

Despite the loss, the season for the Highlanders have been one of the best under the first-year head coach.

Magpayo also has a chance to continue his success with the Highlanders in March Madness if UC Riverside is selected on Selection Sunday, March 14 (Monday, March 15 in Manila) to fill out the NCAA tournament brackets.

Though this chance is slim as the Big West Conference has only recently sent the winner of the Big West tournament to the NCAA tournament, nothing is impossible for the trail blazing head coach.

BASKETBALL US NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
All set for PBA Draft
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 14, 2021 - 12:00am
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial gave his thumbs up yesterday when asked about preparations for the Season 46 draft at the TV5 studios.
Sports
fbfb
SMC&rsquo;s Ang throws support behind Philippine pro chess tourney
SMC’s Ang throws support behind Philippine pro chess tourney
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) was the surprise beneficiary of support from no less than San...
Sports
fbfb
Volleyball stars celebrate as country's top clubs find their way to one league
Volleyball stars celebrate as country's top clubs find their way to one league
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
This after the move completed a 12-team roster for the newly turned-pro PVL which includes the top clubs in the nation, effectively...
Sports
fbfb
Embiid hurts knee as Sixers clobber Wizards
Embiid hurts knee as Sixers clobber Wizards
13 hours ago
NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid emerged from quarantine Friday only to exit in the third quarter with a left knee injury as...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL awaits Basilan re-test
By John Bryan Ulanday | March 14, 2021 - 12:00am
After a slight delay due to a positive COVID-19 case, the national finals of the MPBL Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season will be played next week pitting North division titlist San Juan against either Davao Occidental or...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
'He's scared': Lito Adiwang blasts Japanese foe for refusing rematch
'He's scared': Lito Adiwang blasts Japanese foe for refusing rematch
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Minowa recently made comments about a potential rematch with the Filipino fighter, after their meeting ended in controversial...
Sports
fbfb
D-Day for 86 draft hopefuls
D-Day for 86 draft hopefuls
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Fil-Am Joshua Munzon is tipped to be the next face of Terrafirma as it moves forward in the PBA.
Sports
fbfb
Guiao sees battle for &lsquo;fifth place&rsquo;
Guiao sees battle for ‘fifth place’
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
With powerhouses Ginebra, San Miguel, TNT and Magnolia fortifying their rosters, NLEX could Yeng Guiao believes it will be...
Sports
fbfb
Shaq tapped as Cignal coach
Shaq tapped as Cignal coach
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Former national team mentor Shaq delos Santos will call the shots for Cignal in its Premier Volleyball League debut next...
Sports
fbfb
Efren held for playing unsanctioned pool games
Efren held for playing unsanctioned pool games
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Filipino billiards icon Efren “Bata” Reyes and a few others were apprehended by the police for playing unsanctioned...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with