Lakay coach foresees success for debuting ward Olsim in ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao has nothing but good things to say about his debuting ward Jenelyn Olsim in ONE Championship.

A product of Rich Franklin's ONE Warrior Series, Olsim is set to step into her main roster debut at ONE: Fists of Fury III set for broadcast on March 19.

Sangiao, who has produced multiple world champions in the Singapore promotion, praised Olsim ahead of her fight against No. 5 ranked strawweight Maira Mazar.

"Jenelyn Olsim is very driven. She has that lion heart and iron will, a fighter who doesn't give up easily even if she's already physically and mentally at her limit," Sangiao said.

"That's the kind of fighter we breed here at Team Lakay, and Jenelyn has all the qualities necessary to be successful in this sport," he continued.

Olsim will lock horns with Mazar, who is based from Evolve MMA in Singapore, but Sangiao believes his ward will be able to perform at par with her opponent.

"I have no doubt that Maira Mazar will come very equipped, but we are also. We'll put up a good fight and a good show. I'm confident in Jenelyn," he said.

ONE: Fists of Fury III is the third and final installment in the “Fists of Fury” event series.

The headline bout features a showdown between ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel and hard-hitting #2-ranked contender Mustapha Haida, while ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet “JT” Todd begins her quest for a second belt by taking on the #4-ranked Alma Juniku in Muay Thai in the co-main event.