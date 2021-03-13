Sixers top Wizards as Embiid is injured; Nuggets beat Grizzlies

MANILA, Philippines — The Philadelphia 76ers took the win over the Washington Wizards, 127-101, as Joel Embiid exited with an injury on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

The Sixers' second win in a row after the All-Star break saw Embiid leave the floor after landing awkwardly on his left leg with 6:20 left in the third salvo.

A front runner for MVP, Embiid finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He was on the floor for several minnutes but eventually limped off the court on his own power.

The Cameroonian big man entered Friday's (Saturday) game averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 boards.

The Sixers were also still without Ben Simmons who was out due to health and safety protocols.

Shake Milton stepped up on offense with 18 points off of the bench in the wire-to-wire victory that saw Philly lead by as much as 32 points.

They thus completed a season sweep of the Wizards whom they faced thrice this year.

Russell Westbrook, for his part, had 25 markers for the Wizards while Bradley Beal had 19.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets were able to fend off the Memphis Grizzlies, 103-102 in a controversial finish.

Nikoa Jokic who had 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, made a defensive stop against Ja Morant in the final play in the game that helped Denver hold on for the win.

Morant was expecting a whistle when he fell down to the ground after driving against Jokic — but it never came.

The whistle was blown by official Rodney Mott but it was called against the Grizlies when Dillon Brooks came pounding into Jokic.

This gave the ball to the Nuggets and effectively sealed the victory. The Nuggets thus complete a 5-0 sweep of their road trip.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans routed the Cleveland Cavaliers, 116-82, to end a three-game skid.

The game was only competition in the early goings of the first salvo then the Pelicans seized control fo the game.

They led the Cavs by as much as a whopping 40 points in the final salvo.

Brandon Ingram paced the Pelicans with 28 points while Zion Williamson had 23 markers.

Collin Sexton was the lone bright spot for the Cavs with 19 points.

In the other games, the Miami Heat trounced the Chicago Bulls, 101-90. While the San Antonio Spurs beat the Orlando Magic, 104-77.