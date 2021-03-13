ESPORT
Filipino duo Alcantara, Lhuillier rule Newport Beach tennis tourney
Francis Alcantara (L) and Sebastien Lhuillier
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2021 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino doubles pair Francis Alcantara and Sebastien Lhuillier dominated the competition to capture the UTR Newport Beach Open doubles tournament in California last Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Alcantara and Lhuillier were seeded first in the tournament and headed straight to the semifinals where they bested Cal Poly pair Ben Keyser and Alexis Delisle in three sets, 1-4, 5-4(5), 5-3.

In the championship round, the duo swept second-seed Middlebury College players Joe Mairs and Noah Laber, 7-6(3), 6-3, to claim the title.

Alcantara, 29, bagged a gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila and is currently ranked No. 1740 in the ATP rankings.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old Lhuillier is a scholar at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

