PVL basks in run-up to pro leagueâ€™s inaugurals

MANILA, Philippines — Talk about visions becoming reality and the Premier Volleyball League sure is basking in the run-up to the inaugurals of the country’s first-ever women’s volley pro league with the stars literally aligning for the league the past week.

And PVL president Ricky Palou is grateful for the trust given to him by F2 Logistics, Chery Tiggo and Sta. Lucia.

“We are delighted to have F2 Logistics, Chery Tigo and Sta, Lucia into our fold and words could not express the gratitude I have for their respective team owners,” said Ricky Palou, referring to Efren Uy, Rommel Sytin and Exe Robles, respectively.

“Their presence will not only bring out the best in which our beloved sport brings but also adds more depth to the talent pool of the national team gearing up for various international competitions," he added.

F2 Logistics, five-time champions in the Philippine Superliga, announced its decision to change course the other day. Earlier in the week, two-time champion Chery Tiggo and Sta. Lucia decided to turn pro.

Cignal, a founding member of the PSL, and PLDT Home Fibr also transferred to the PVL as it was part of the Manny V. Pangilinan-group's commitment to help develop and promote the league.

That brings to 12 the total number of teams set to dispute the crown and the bragging rights as the first pro volley champion with the PVL targeting a May 8 inaugurals at a still undisclosed venue.

“Things are getting clearer and better for not just for women’s volley in particular but for the sport in general. The ongoing global health crisis may have held back our programs but it has also created camaraderie among all of the sport's stakeholders which led to this monumental moment for volleyball,” added Palou, whose Sports Vision revived the once-dormant sport in 2004 and helped turn it to what it is today.

Besides the five transferees, Palou also expressed his gratitude to the holdovers, namely Creamline, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Perlas, Bali Pure and Army, as even in an uncertain times, they still continued to support their athletes. He also praised newcomer Unlimited Athletes Club for helping some players from Motolite, Petron, Generika-Ayala and Marinerang Pilipina find a new home.

Equally thankful is the entire organization to Cignal TV, the league's new broadcast partner, led by its Channel and Content Marketing head James Meneses.

“This should also pave the way for the unity long sought for the sport,” said Palou. "Thank you to our originals, or OGs as the kids call it, and to Chairman MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan) who promised to give us the best coverage possible."

The PVL top honcho also cited the fans’ roles in boosting the league’s team composition. Supporters flooded the social media with the hashtag “#LetsMoveNow” to encourage F2 Logistics to make a similar transfer.

This early, fans are looking forward to a face-off by the protagonists in a number of classic Ateneo-La Salle duels in UAAP women’s volley with Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado leading the Lady Eagles, and F2 Logistics boasting of former Lady Archers led by Aby Maraño, Ara Galang, and Kim Fajardo, among others.

La Salle last played in the Sports Vision-organized league in 2008 in the then-Shakey’s V-League.

The Cargo Movers, meanwhile, expressed their thanks to Superliga where they won five championships, including two All Filipino and Invitational and the 2017 Grand Prix out of a record nine finals appearances.