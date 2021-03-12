Leonard, Clippers demolish Warriors; Sixers top Bulls sans Embiid, Simmons

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Clippers touted the Golden State Warriors, 130-104, to begin the second half of their NBA season on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers in a game that saw them lead Stephen Curry and Golden State by as much as 39 points at the tailend of the third quarter.

It was a virtually wire-to-wire victory where the Warriors only tasted the lead once in the first salvo when they took a three-point cushion.

Leonard top-scored for the Clippers with 28 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists.

Paul George chipped in 17 points in the win.

Meanwhile, Curry, who was seen attempting to hype up his teammates in a timeout, was limited to just 14 points in the blowout loss.

For their part, the Philadelphia 76ers took care of business against the Chicago Bulls, 127-105, even without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Though playing without the two stars, the Sixers led the Bulls by as much as 26 points, with bench players contributing 55 points in the easy win.

This kept Philadelphia at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 25-12 slate.

Tobias Harris paced the Sixers with 24 points.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Hawks stunned the Toronto Raptors, 121-120, after Tony Snell hit a game-winning triple at the buzzer.

Only his second 3-pointer made of the night, Snell stole the game for the Hawks after they went down late by as much as 15 points in the final salvo.

In the other games, the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Minesotta Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings also won over their respective opponents.