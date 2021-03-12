ESPORT
Filipina Lara Alvarez banking on upbringing, work, MMA experience for 'The Apprentice' stint
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 1:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition begins airing on March 18, and when the trailers and sneak previews rolled around on social media, Lara Pearl Alvarez quipped in English, “Seeing all of it forced (me) to think back to everything that (I) went through during the reality television show.”

ONE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chatri Sityodtong invited 16 candidates from 11 countries for the opportunity to work as his protégé and receive a salary of US$250,000 for a period of one year.

When Alvarez saw the promotional ads for the show on Instagram, she thought, “Bakit hindi,” and submitted her video application.

Imagine her surprise when Chatri bid her welcome to be a part of the cast of candidates.

“Nagulat ako at siyempre, natuwa ako,” the Baguio City resident enthused. “Kunin ko na yung opportunity.”

Alvarez is one of two Filipinos in the cast. The other is also Baguio-born Louie Sangalang, who aside from being a mixed martial artist works with AXA Philippines as its Head of Procurement and Purchasing. 

All her life, Alvarez has never let her situation keep her down. With her family — her father is a farmer while her mother runs a sari sari store — financially challenged, she won a scholarship to the University of the Cordilleras and graduated with a degree in accountancy. She used her skills in working with small business while also working as an entrepreneur selling bags, shoes, cosmetics, and clothes in the area.

She is also a single parent and declares that her life right now is dedicated to her career and her young son. And the opportunity to be a part of The Apprentice something she couldn’t pass up. 

“Malaking pagkakataon 'to,” Lara said of her being a part of the reality show.

While ONE Championship is a mixed martial arts organization and A;varez has learned some martial arts — taekwondo and wushu — while training with the world-famous Team Lakay in Baguio, she has never actively competed. 

In the same breath, Alvarez said, “I will just do my best.”

Lara said she will draw on what she learned from working in Baguio, the warrior spirit of the people from the Cordilleras, and her training with Team Lakay to get her though The Apprentice. 

“I’m going to do my best,” she promised.

