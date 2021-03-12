ESPORT
Hall of Fame Authentics: The Filipino fan's source of sports memorabilia
HOFA Managing Partners (from L-R) Ron Uy, Stephen Songco, and Elvis Guiterrez
Released

Hall of Fame Authentics: The Filipino fan's source of sports memorabilia

March 12, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — It is every sports fan's dream to be able to own a piece of their favorite team or their favorite player.

And as fans begin to spend more and more money on sneakers and gear, memorabilia collection is also gaining momentum.

With happenings in sports like Michael Jordan's Last Dance, the untimely deaths of Kobe Bryant and football great Diego Maradona, and retirements like that of tennis star Maria Sharapopva, fans have become more sentimental.

Memorabilia collections will provide a physical connection to sports' greatest athletes and moments.

For Filipino fans, sports memorabilia can be made available on only one site — Hall of Fame Authentics (HOFA.PH).

The online-based business is the only authorized online retailer of memorabilia from various stars and sports — including those of NBA and boxing legends.

Put up in 2018, HOFA.PH was formed by lifelong basketball fans Stephen Songco, Ron Uy and Elvis Guiterrez to give Filipinos easy access to sports memorabilia they have longed to own.

Sports covered in HOFA.PH's memorabilia are basketball, baseball, American football, soccer, golf, hockey and boxing.

The signed memorabilia vary from jerseys, basketballs, sneakers, boxing gloves, posters and more.

Uy and Songco are collectors themselves, investing in memorabilia worn by Bryant and Jordan, respectively.

Now worth more than what both have initially paid for, the pair personally know how investing in sports memorabilia can pay off in the long run.

“We saw the value of sports heroes and their stories, and that they are represented by objects that become works of art. Their prices appreciate every year especially for those signed by the sports greats," shared Songco.

"That's why people should never be afraid of buying sports memorabilia. It is never, ever a dead investment," he contiinued.

HOFA offers authenticated goods from major companies like Upper Deck, Panini, Steiner and Fanatics.

Among those available are signed memorabilia by Golden State Warriors' star Stephen Curry, Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, and boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

Filipino fans can order their website and products may be received in as little as two weeks. Various payment options are available.

For more information on HOFA, check out their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

