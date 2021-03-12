Volleyball stars celebrate as country's top clubs find their way to one league

MANILA, Philippines — Volleyball stars took to social media to celebrate on Thursday following the transfer of Philippine Superliga (PSL) top club F2 Cargo Movers to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

This after the move completed a 12-team roster for the newly turned-pro PVL which includes the top clubs in the nation, effectively making a "unified" league after years of division with the PSL and PVL.

The Cargo Movers' transfer came amid clamor of fans with more and more PSL squads transferring to the PVL — which will likely have it easier to resume play amid the pandemic due to its pro status.

Among those to celebrate the transfer is national team mainstay and PVL squad Creamline Cool Smashers star Alyssa Valdez.

Magkakalaban pero magkasama sa iisang liga. ????



Historic day for PHI VOLLEYBALL.

?????????????????????????????????????? — Alyssa Valdez (@AlyssaValdez2) March 11, 2021

"Magkakalaban pero magkakasama sa iisang liga," wrote Valdez.

"Historic day for PHI VOLLEYBALL," she continued.

Valdez and the Cool Smashers have ruled the PVL in recent years but will likely face tough competition with the Cargo Movers and Mika Reyes' Sta. Lucia now in the mix of their opponents.

Also reacting to the PVL's new roster of teams is Choco Mucho Flying Titans stalwart Bea de Leon.

It’s been a long time coming!! ???????????? #OneForPhilippineVolleyball — Bea de Leon (@_beadel) March 11, 2021

"It's been a long time coming," wrote De Leon.

The buzz of unity within women's volleyball also resonated with the male stars with Marck Espejo saluting the move.

Mabuhay ang Philippine Volleyball. Ito na ang simula.???????????? — Marck Espejo (@MarckEspejooo) March 11, 2021

"Mabuhay ang Philippine Volleyball. Ito na ang simula," Espejo wrote.

Even former volleyball stars like Coach Angeli Tabaquero and broadcaster Gretchen Ho expressed joy with the news.

Huy, ang saya talaga.?????? nakakaiyak ho. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? (@Ge_tabaquero) March 11, 2021

F2 officially moves to the @PVLph, making the league’s roster officially 12 teams. Mabuhay ang Philippine Volleyball!!! Let the games begin! ???????????????? https://t.co/mzjxtYXV2z — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) March 11, 2021

"Huy, ang saya talaga. Nakakaiyak ho," wrote Tabaquero.

"Mabuhay ang Philippine Volleyball!!! Let the games begin," Ho said, quote tweeting F2's statement on their PVL transfer.

The PVL is expected to return to play after a long hiatus by April in a bubble format.

This will be the league's first season as a pro tiff after almost a decade as a semi-professional league.