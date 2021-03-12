ESPORT
Denice Zamboanga faces Korean vet in ONE Atomweight Grand Prix
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 10:14am

MANILA, Philippines — Up and coming ONE women's atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga will take on a seasoned veteran when she begins her campaign in the promotion's Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

In the brackets released on Friday, Zamboanga will lock horns with South Korea's Seo Hee Ham in the latter's debut with ONE Championship.

Zamboanga's mettle is expected to be tested by the 34-year-old, who already has 31 professional fights under her belt compared to the Filipina's six bouts.

Though having suffered a tumultuous career in UFC, Seo is coming off a six-bout win streak in Korean promotion Road FC and Japanese outfit Rizin FF.

Zamboanga, for her part, has not experienced a loss in her professional career and is riding a three-bout win streak in ONE Championship.

Because of the bracketing, a win from the 24-year-old against Seo may result in a collission course with Zamboanga's former teammate and close friend Stamp Fairtex in the next round.

As the top-ranked contender in ONE Championship's atomweight rankings, the Quezon City-born Zamboanga is a favorite to win the title.

The Grand Prix stakes the chance to fight atomweight titlist Angela Lee for the belt for the last woman standing.

Lee, for her part, is currently on hiatus because of her pregnancy.

