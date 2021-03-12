ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Schrock, Maranon banner United City returnees as AFC Champions League looms
Bienvenido Maranon (L), Anthony Pinthus (C) and Stephan Schrock are all returning to United City FC
PFL Press Corps

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 9:50am

MANILA, Philippines — United City FC stars Stephan Schrock and Bienvenido Maranon aren't going anywhere as they bannered the club's returnees announced this week.

Skipper Schrock and top goal scorer Maranon resigning with the team comes as the club's maiden stint in the AFC Champions League (ACL) looms where they will face China's Beijing FC on April 21.

Schrock, also a mainstay for the Philippine Azkals, inked a three-year deal with the reigning Philippines Football League (PFL) champions to continue his fine play as a midfielder.

Maranon, meanwhile, is working on getting naturalized to play for the Philippine booters.

Schrock and Maranon both clinched hardware in last year's PFL season, taking home the MVP and Golden Boot awards, respectively.

Also returning to the team is Golden Glove awardee Anthony Pinthus, who completed his transfer on a permanent basis after being on loan from the Azkals Development Team last season.

Mike Ott and Miggy Clarino are also among the UCFC players returning for at least another season.

Though losing some key cogs in Robert Lopez Mendy and Takashi Adawara, UCFC remains overall intact after the offseason.

This will prove crucial for them as they prepare for their historic campaign at the ACL, as well as their title defense in the PFL.

